Virgin Hotels Updates App With New Contactless Features

by
Jena Tesse Fox
Virgin Hotels Lucy
(Virgin Hotels) Virgin Hotels has updated its mobile app, Lucy, with more contactless features, including mobile key functionality.

Virgin Group's Virgin Hotels brand has updated its mobile app, Lucy, with more contactless features that guests can use from their own smartphones. The updated app debuted alongside the recent reopening of Virgin Hotels Dallas and the grand opening of Virgin Hotels Nashville before expanding to other properties in the portfolio.  
 
Mobile key functionality and room selection will be available when joining Virgin Hotels’ loyalty and preferences program, The Know. The Know members can avoid touching and keeping track of a plastic room key because the app now can handle everything from checking in to unlocking the room directly with mobile key capabilities. 

The app can also control guestroom lighting and includes three new lighting themes: “Get Lit,” a bright, master setting; “Get in the Mood,” a dimmed, relaxed setting; and “Do Not Disturb,” a dark setting for sleep. These features join Lucy’s current capabilities including “Get Comfy” controls (thermostat and TV remote functionality) and the ability to order room service anywhere on property. 

App users also can access Apple Music to listen to their playlists, exercise in the hotel fitness center with custom routines powered by Fitbod and purchase hotel gift cards.  

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

All future hotel openings will be fully compatible with the new mobile app offerings. Virgin Hotels Chicago will see an individual rollout of the functionalities with all above capabilities implemented later in July. The new version of the app also lets guests provide feedback on their stay in real time, letting the properties work to improve the guest experience almost immediately.

Virgin Hotels’ mobile app will keep its original features, including the ability to book stays, provide local recommendations, order room service, initiate service requests and provide an up-to-date look at individual hotel happenings, news and programming.

The Virgin Hotels app is available for both Apple and Android mobile devices.

This story originally appeared on www.hotelmanagement.net.

Related Stories

Virgin Voyages Cancels Sailings Through October 15

Emeline Opens in Charleston’s Historic District

WTTC Lays Out Guidelines for Safe Travel in the “New Normal”

Room Mate to Open All Hotels Globally From End of June

Read more on:
Hotel Information Safety While Traveling Travel Technology Virgin Group Virgin Hotels Coronavirus Virgin Hotels Dallas Virgin Hotels Nashville Virgin Hotels Chicago

Suggested Articles:

Asia

Thailand Launches “Buy Now, Stay Later” Promo as Country Reopens

The promotion offers travelers a way to plan and save money on future trips through the purchase of hotel bonds that increase in value over time.

by Matt Turner
Airplane wing
Your Business

Stats: 32% of Americans “Definitely” Plan to Fly in 2020

While 32 percent of Americans say they "definitely" will fly again in 2020, another 35 percent are on the fence. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Expedia Group Debuts Complimentary Education for Travel Industry

The complimentary education program is designed to help displaced or furloughed travel workers expand their skill sets and develop their network.

by Matt Turner