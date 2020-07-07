Virgin Hotels Updates App With New Contactless Features

Virgin Group's Virgin Hotels brand has updated its mobile app, Lucy, with more contactless features that guests can use from their own smartphones. The updated app debuted alongside the recent reopening of Virgin Hotels Dallas and the grand opening of Virgin Hotels Nashville before expanding to other properties in the portfolio.



Mobile key functionality and room selection will be available when joining Virgin Hotels’ loyalty and preferences program, The Know. The Know members can avoid touching and keeping track of a plastic room key because the app now can handle everything from checking in to unlocking the room directly with mobile key capabilities.

The app can also control guestroom lighting and includes three new lighting themes: “Get Lit,” a bright, master setting; “Get in the Mood,” a dimmed, relaxed setting; and “Do Not Disturb,” a dark setting for sleep. These features join Lucy’s current capabilities including “Get Comfy” controls (thermostat and TV remote functionality) and the ability to order room service anywhere on property.

App users also can access Apple Music to listen to their playlists, exercise in the hotel fitness center with custom routines powered by Fitbod and purchase hotel gift cards.

All future hotel openings will be fully compatible with the new mobile app offerings. Virgin Hotels Chicago will see an individual rollout of the functionalities with all above capabilities implemented later in July. The new version of the app also lets guests provide feedback on their stay in real time, letting the properties work to improve the guest experience almost immediately.

Virgin Hotels’ mobile app will keep its original features, including the ability to book stays, provide local recommendations, order room service, initiate service requests and provide an up-to-date look at individual hotel happenings, news and programming.

The Virgin Hotels app is available for both Apple and Android mobile devices.

This story originally appeared on www.hotelmanagement.net.

