MGM Resorts Announces Return of Entertainment November 6

MGM Resorts has shared details around the first shows to return following months of closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with current government guidelines, the company will return seven shows to stages at MGM Grand, Luxor and Excalibur beginning November 6.

This initial phase of entertainment allows for a maximum audience of 250 guests, physically distanced at six feet between parties and a minimum of 25 feet from on-stage performers. Please note in some cases the show’s venue may reflect a change from previous performances, in order to meet all guidelines.

Beginning November 6, guests will be able to enjoy:

MGM Grand

Illusionist David Copperfield will return to the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, performing his stage production “ Live The Impossible .”

will return to the at MGM Grand, performing his stage production “ .” Jabbawockeez will bring its signature moves and “ Timeless ” show, which launched earlier this year, to the MGM Grand Garden Arena .

will bring its signature moves and “ ” show, which launched earlier this year, to the . Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club will take to the stage in the resort’s Studio A & B Ballrooms. The club provides Garrett, as well as legendary comedians and the next generation of comics, a place to call home in Las Vegas. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Luxor

Carrot Top will perform his resident show in the Luxor Theater . Guests must be 16 years of age or older; anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

. Guests must be 16 years of age or older; anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. Fantasy will perform in the Luxor Theater in which lead singer Lorena Peril delivers vocals, taking center-stage alongside a cast of dancers. International World Champion Magician Murray Sawchuck will be appearing as a special guest star. Guests must be 18 years of age or older.

Excalibur

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees will perform in the resort’s Thunderland Showroom .

will perform in the resort’s . Thunder From Down Under will perform in the resort’s Thunderland Showroom. Guests must be 18 years of age or older; anyone under 20 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

MGM Resorts spent months developing and implementing its comprehensive “Seven Point Safety Plan” and its meeting and conventions “Convene with Confidence” program, which outline the company’s approach to protecting the health and safety of guests and employees. A “Convene with Confidence” program specifically for entertainment and sporting events has also been created and will be implemented November 6 when shows reopen. The multi-layered plans look at everything from sanitation stations, masking and physical distancing to digital solutions that minimize touch points as well as enhanced cleaning protocol.

Visit www.mgmresorts.com.

