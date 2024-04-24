Sky-High Yoga Returns to NYC’s Edge at Hudson Yards

New York City’s Edge at Hudson Yards has expanded its Sky-High Yoga series to offer classes three days a week beginning May 21, 2024. The venue will once again feature a wellness experience atop the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere led by yoga instructors.

Tickets for May classes will be available beginning Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m. EST at www.edgenyc.com/yoga. For future dates, tickets will be released on the last Friday of every month at noon EST for the next month of classes. As the official partner of Hudson Yards, Mastercard is offering cardholders presale ticket access to all yoga classes. Tickets can be booked on priceless.com four days in advance. May classes are available to cardholders now. Tickets are $75 and yoga mats are provided for use during the class.

Following each class, attendees will also have special access to Edge’s outdoor viewing areas with 360-degree views of the city. Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge’s outdoor viewing area has a glass floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors. Visitors can enjoy a toast in the sky from Edge’s champagne bar or visit Peak, the restaurant, bar, café and event space located on the 101st floor. In 2021, Edge unveiled City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world. Located above Edge, City Climb challenges visitors to scale the outside of a 1,200-foot building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper.

For more information, visit www.edgenyc.com.

