Romer Hell’s Kitchen Opens in New York City

Highgate has announced the opening of Romer Hell’s Kitchen, a 295-guestroom hotel in one of Manhattan’s most storied neighborhoods.

At Romer Hell’s Kitchen, the Corner Store acts as a platform for local small business owners, artisans and entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar stores, for installations and full-day pop-ups. For instance, Hell’s Kitchen-based stores Fine and Dandy and PDL Vintage are launching a seasonal, vintage residency in the Corner Store. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit their stores, located a stone’s throw from the hotel, to receive complimentary fashion styling consultations.

Romer Hell’s Kitchen offers guestrooms up to 600 square feet. Designed by Islyn Studio, each guestroom is inspired by the artistic spirit of Hell’s Kitchen. Preserving the historic charm of architect Morris Lapidus’ 1960s building, the design incorporates custom cantilevered chandeliers, an architectural-scale custom ceiling light and modernist silhouettes complemented by locally sourced art.

Designed by local design firm Goodrich, public spaces are intended for both local residents and guests in a series of rooms that transition from daytime to evening vibes, including a living room, library, communal tables and a fireplace. Among them, the Neighborhood Café serves breakfast and lunch daily through a series of rotating residences with local bakers and regional coffee roasters. In early 2024, Romer Hell’s Kitchen will be home to a speakeasy-inspired piano bar with live performances and hand-crafted classic cocktails.

Good to know: Under the stewardship of Phil O’Brien, the founder and publisher of local magazine “W42ST,” the hotel’s team members are trained to ensure that guests get the inside scoop on what there is to see and do, such as the best early-morning bakeries, side street galleries, live music and more.

For more information, visit www.romerhotels.com.

