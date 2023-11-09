JW Marriott Phoenix Resort Unveils AquaRidge WaterPark

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has announced the completion of its $16 million AquaRidge WaterPark, with two additions: Sedona Springs; and the adults-only Sky Island. The waterpark represents the next phase of a resort-wide $80 million "transformation."

Located within AquaRidge WaterPark, Sedona Springs is equipped with three cabanas, five shaded daybeds, lounge chairs, a hot tub and the Sedona Stardeck, a stargazing area with a fire pit and ample seating to observe the Sonoran Desert skies. Each cabana has natural wood finishes, two chaise lounge chairs and a sofa.

The adults-only Sky Island has soft lighting, lush landscaping, palm trees, an infinity-edge plunge pool and hot tub. Sky Island’s concierge welcomes guests with a glass of champagne before escorting them to one of the four cabanas, chaise lounges or daybeds. Special amenities include a tote with organic poolside essentials, scented iced towels, bottled water and with a fruit platter. Guests can also avail of a wellness juice shooter, desert-inspired frozen treats and select poolside spa services, including massages and scrubs.

Sky Island is ideal for girls’ getaways and romantic retreats. It was also designed as an exclusive space for weddings and private events with the creation of SkyPoint, an intimate wedding setting that overlooks the resort’s lake and golf courses.

Guests can also indulge in flavorful dishes and cocktails with a menu curated by Executive Chef Bryan Gorton. F&B options include Havasu Bar & Bites, Just A Splash pool bar, Canyon Creek Bar and Desert Ridge’s Taqueria.

Previously, this summer, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveiled renewed areas within AquaRidge WaterPark, including the active Havasu Playground, an enhanced lazy river, and revitalized Sedona Cove and Wildfire Grove. Havasu Playground offers family-friendly cabanas just steps from the Canyon Creek Lazy River, a family zone with cabanas, a splash pad for children, and three new Splash Canyon Water Slides including Gullywasher, The Drop and Little Eddy.

Sedona Cove invites guests to enjoy upgraded plush chaise lounges and daybeds. Wildfire Grove houses two pools, a selection of Wildfire Cabanas with plush chaise lounge chairs and more.

AquaRidge Water Park is open daily.

For more information, visit www.jwdesertridge.com.

