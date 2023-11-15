The Grand Hyatt Brand Set to Debut in Utah

Hyatt Hotels and Extell Development Company have announced the upcoming debut of the Grand Hyatt brand in Park City, UT. Expected to open late 2024, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will be located at the Deer Valley Resort. Designed as "a destination within a destination," the property will open as the first luxury hotel within Deer Valley Resort’s forthcoming expansion.

Situated 40 minutes from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will offer 387 guestrooms, inclusive of 40 suites, 55 private residences and 38,900 square feet of indoor event space, including a 10,000-square-foot grand ballroom. Guests will be able to enjoy dining options, including an après ski bar and grill, a signature bar and restaurant and coffee bistro. The property will also have an outdoor event terrace with mountain views, a heated year-round pool and whirlpool, fitness center and more.

Expected to open in time for the 2024-25 ski season, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley will offer easy access to the slopes and the resort’s many winter and summer attractions, including various restaurants, retailers, a children’s center and one of the largest ski beaches in the world. The hotel will be part of the planned expansion of Deer Valley Resort that will more than double the resort’s skiable terrain and includes 16 new ski lifts and a 10-passenger gondola; such network of chairlifts will offer access to over 235 ski runs across 10 mountain peaks. Additionally, the hotel will be located a short drive from Park City’s main street and will offer access to hiking, mountain biking, golf, horseback riding and various watersports during the summer.

Good to know: Additionally, in recognition of their service to the country, active and retired military members will receive certain benefits and amenities while staying at the hotel. Additionally, following the property’s opening in late 2024, World of Hyatt members can earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellness experiences and more.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com/grand-hyatt.

