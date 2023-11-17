Now Open: Hotel Vesper, Houston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Hotel Vesper, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel has officially opened its doors in Houston’s Galleria area. The 131-key boutique hotel is home to Caché Cocktail Bar and Vesper Café, a fitness center and numerous event spaces. Guests will appreciate the tucked-away and private location while being only moments away from Houston’s intersection of fashion, culture and business.

A signature lobby scent has been developed to mimic a high-end shopping experience and a collection of curated fashion and art books will pique travelers’ interests. Hotel Vesper will also showcase a selection of sculptures and artwork. Hotel Vesper’s 131 guestrooms and suites sport strategically lit workspaces, enhanced storage for personal items, and plush bedding and accessories. Fully stocked mini-bars are also available in-room, along with in-room dining services.

For guests looking to make new memories in the “in-between” hours of the day including breakfast, happy hour and post-dinner toasts, Hotel Vesper’s collection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes a to-go breakfast, pastries and coffee bar at Vesper Café, and Caché Cocktail Bar. Caché will showcase shareable small plates, ideal for social drinking and dining. Creative cocktail recipes, bold glassware and imaginative garnishes will appeal to guests.

Hotel Vesper additionally offers event spaces including three function rooms designed for groups of up to 115 attendees.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

