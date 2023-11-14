Trump International Hotel Waikiki to Rebrand as Hilton LXR Hotel

Real estate firm Irongate and Hilton have announced plans to transform Hawaii’s Trump International Hotel Waikiki. Following the transformation, the hotel will be rebranded as Wākea Waikiki Beach under the management of Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts brand in February 2024.

Overlooking Fort DeRussy Park with views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head, just steps from Waikiki Beach, the 38-story, 462-key property first opened its doors in 2009. The hotel’s location offers easy access to restaurants, shops, entertainment and nightlife. Architectural and interior design renovations will be led by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio (BOS Studio).

Scheduled to start in early 2025 and slated to take place over several months, the renovation will be phased to minimize disruption to daily operations and will encompass upgrades to public areas, including lobbies, pool areas, spa, fitness center, residence corridors, landscaping and residence interiors. Additionally, Wai`olu and In-Yō Café will be redesigned, and the destination restaurant on the ground floor will soon be home to an internationally acclaimed restaurateur and chef.

Overall, the redesign will include new finish materials and a furniture collection that consists of pieces tailored specifically for Wākea, as well as updates to modernize building systems.

Wākea Waikiki Beach is expected to join the LXR Hotels & Resorts portfolio under the brand’s management in February 2024 and will participate in Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s hotel brands.

