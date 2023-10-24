Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa Set to Open Early 2024

Marriott International has announced the opening of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, the brand’s first location on the island of Oahu, in early 2024. Situated near the city center and its beaches, this brand-new, 39-story resort offers rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and contemporary design. Guests can additionally expect wellness facilities, a private club lounge, a heated saltwater swimming pool with cabanas, numerous dining options and curated interior artwork by Hawaii designer and cultural practitioner Sig Zane.

Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa's 299 accommodations are each equipped with kitchens with a range of appliances, Aveda bath amenities and deep soak bathtubs. Culinary options at Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa include a private club lounge with ocean views, and the hotel’s signature restaurant, Mara, which offers Mediterranean cuisine with tapas and seafood in a lively setting.

The eighth floor Sky Terrace and Renaissance Spa houses an Olympic-size lap pool, traditional Japanese ofuro soaking tubs, Himalayan salt saunas, steam rooms, cold plunge baths and a fully equipped glass-enclosed fitness center with yoga studio.

Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa aims to offer an immersive island experience to culturally curious travelers and caters to their diverse needs. The sustainable property offers meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi and activities for children. It also welcomes pets.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

Related Stories

Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces Charitable Thanksgiving Dinner

Hawaii’s Mauna Kea Beach Hotel to Get a Makeover in 2024

Outrigger Adds Kaua‘i Beach Resort to Portfolio

Now Open: Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador