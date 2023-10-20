Pendry Hotels & Resorts Announces Charitable Thanksgiving Dinner

This Thanksgiving holiday, Pendry Hotels & Resorts is showing gratitude and giving thanks by introducing a new annual event titled "Chefsgiving" across seven of the brand’s properties, including Pendry San Diego, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Park City, Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, and the newly opened Pendry Newport Beach.

From coast to coast, Pendry Hotels & Resorts will bring together some of the city’s most renowned chefs to prepare a multi-course family-style Thanksgiving dinner, with proceeds from each ticket donated to a local charity.

Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf (November 4 at 6 p.m.): Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf will host its inaugural "Chefsgiving" at its all-day restaurant, Flora Flora. The event will include some of DC’s most popular chefs, including Executive Chef/Owner James Woznik of Makan and Chef/Owner Joancarlo Parkhurst of La Famosa and the property’s executive chef, Barry Koslow. The dinner will include five courses, each with its own take on Thanksgiving dishes inspired by the participating chefs, alongside curated wine pairings, and a final dessert course prepared by Pastry Chef Alexandra McMillen Cavallo. Tickets are $175 per person which includes a $30 donation to DC Central Kitchen.

Pendry San Diego (November 9 at 6 p.m.): Spotlighting nine of San Diego’s most notable chefs including Provisional’s executive sous chef, Brandon Sloan, each chef will cook up their favorite Thanksgiving dish served family-style with wine pairings from California wine brand Prisoner’s “Unshackled” collection. Hosted by NBC 7 husband and wife news reporters Audra Stafford and Joe Little, additional participating chefs will include San Diego’s newest Michelin-starred chef, Roberto Alcocer of Valle, James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader and Lionfish’s executive chef, JoJo Ruiz, Executive Chef Carlos Anthony of Herb & Wood, Executive Chef Chris Gentile of Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa, Chef and Owner Matthew Lyons of Tribute Pizza, Executive Chef and Co-Founder Davin Waite of Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub, Pendry San Diego Pastry Chef Evan Kenmore and Pastry Chef Aly Lyng of George’s at The Cove and sister restaurant, Sandpiper. Tickets are $175 per person which includes a $35 donation to the San Diego Food Bank.

Pendry Newport Beach (November 9 from 6-9 p.m.): As the newest property to join the Pendry Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Pendry Newport Beach is bringing together 12 of Orange County’s most popular chefs to join the hotel’s team of chefs, including SET Steak & Sushi Executive Chef James Jung, Executive Pastry Chef Tara Gonzalez, Chef Juan Carlos Hernandez of Tree Shack Bar & Grill and Chef Blake Hiteshew of Viamara at The Elwood Club. Additional participating chefs include Chef Matthew Mintzias of Pizzeria Mozza, Chef Rainer Schwarz of The Deck Laguna Beach, Driftwood Kitchen and Hendrix, Chef Steve Wan and Chef Michael Treanor of The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Chef Nelson Sanchez of Hive & Honey Rooftop Bar at Marriott Irvine Spectrum, 61 Hundred Bread chef Karlo Evaristo, Chef Antonio Villarin of Riviera San Clemente and Montage Laguna Beach Executive Chef David Serus. Each participating chef will prepare a classic Thanksgiving dish inspired by their culinary background and representative of their respective concepts, which will be showcased at chef-attended action stations for an interactive "Chefsgiving" feast. Tickets are $200 per person, which includes a $30 donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County.

Pendry Chicago (November 9 at 6 p.m.): Pendry Chicago will be hosting a cocktail hour with canapes and accompanying four-course "Chefsgiving" dinner with wine pairings, highlighting seven Chicago-based chefs, including Pendry Chicago’s signature restaurant Venteux’s executive chef, Marcel Heiduk. Heiduk will be accompanied by Eden’s chef and owner, Devon Quinn, Soul & Smoke’s chef and owner, D’Andre Carter, Fat Rosie’s culinary director, Dudley Nieto, Amaru’s chef owner, Rodolfo Cuadros, Herbal Notes’ chef, Manny Mendoza, and independent pastry chef, Felicia Mayden. Pendry Chicago invites all to join for a night of giving thanks, celebrating local tastemakers and cuisine, and giving back to a charitable organization whose mission is to unify the Chicago culinary community around humanitarian causes, Chicago Chefs Cook. Tickets are $150 per person and includes a $30 donation to Chicago Chefs Cook.

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore (November 15 at 6 p.m.): Sagamore Pendry Baltimore will be hosting its first annual "Chefsgiving," featuring five local chefs, including Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s very own Chef de Cuisine Brian Plante. The other participating chefs include Our Time Kitchen’s co-owner Catina Smith, Loving Spoon Collective’s Chef DJ Neal, Swill Apothecafe’s Chef Heather Smith, and 4 Dessert’s Owner Amber Croom. Each chef will prepare a chosen Thanksgiving dish and serve a family-style dinner in the intimate Overlook. The evening will consist of a four-course dinner, an amuse-bouche to start, dessert and wine pairings. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore invites locals and guests alike to join for a night of giving thanks, celebrating local tastemakers and cuisine, and giving back to a community kitchen lowering barriers and offering resources for potential Baltimore chefs and businesses, Our Time Kitchen. Tickets are $125 per person, which includes a $20 donation to Our Time Kitchen.

Pendry West Hollywood (November 17 at 6 p.m.): Pendry West Hollywood will host its first "Chefsgiving" event, including some of the talented chefs across Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant portfolio, such as Executive Chef Matt Dahlkemper. The three-course dinner will take place in The Sun Rose, Pendry West Hollywood’s live music venue, with each chef showcasing some of their favorite fall dishes to be enjoyed alongside live jazz music. Menu highlights include ember roasted honey nut squash bisque completely with maple-hazelnut vinaigrette; doppio ravioli with pine nut, celery root, basil and shaved pecorino; prime strip loin boasting bordelaise, goat butter basted sunchoke and roasted cabbage; along with delectable desserts such as Basque cheesecake verrine and a s’mores waffle cone. Tickets are $125 per person, which includes a $30 donation to Ronald McDonald House.

Pendry Park City (November 23 from 12-9 p.m.): Pendry Park City will kick off the holiday season with its first annual "Chefsgiving" event, taking place in KITA and featuring dishes by the hotel’s very own chefs, including Chef Kevin Lee and Chef Carlos Segura. The four-course meal will consist of Thanksgiving favorites, like a harvest salad, spice roasted butternut squash soup with truffle cream, and a sage and glazed turkey plate complete with roasted garlic potato purée, brussels sprouts with bacon and balsamic reduction and traditional stuffing. To round out the meal, guests will indulge in warm milk rolls to start and finish with a delectable dessert duo of pumpkin pie and apple crumble pie. Tickets are $100 per person, including a $10 donation to local charity Christian Center of Park City.

For reservations, visit www.pendry.com.

Related Stories

Allianz Reveals Top 10 Thanksgiving Destinations

City Cruises New York Announces Fall Offerings

Pendry and Tracy Anderson Partner for MYMODE Fitness Tour

Inn at Laguna Beach in SoCal Relaunches as Casa Loma Beach Hotel