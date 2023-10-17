The Inn at Laguna Beach in Southern California Relaunches as Casa Loma Beach Hotel

Marc & Rose Hospitality, formerly Classic Hotels & Resorts, is reintroducing The Inn at Laguna Beach as Casa Loma Beach Hotel. Featuring a collection of 70 rooms, the luxury boutique hotel, which is perched on Laguna Beach’s rocky cliffside, affords ocean views and is steps from Main Beach and less than a five-minute walk to Downtown Laguna Beach. Casa Loma will remain open throughout the renovation, with the first set of new guestrooms scheduled to debut before the end of this year.

California-based design firm Electric Bowery and Texas-based LAND worked closely together for the redesign, drawing inspiration from the long history of artisans, makers and engineers in Laguna Beach. The overall design is intended to foster creativity, whether through quiet moments in the guestrooms or through social engagement in the lobby lounge, outdoor pool and communal meeting spaces.

The lobby bar and lounge is the social hub of the project, where fired clay tiles create a curved check-in desk and scraped sandy-colored plaster wraps the built-in banquettes. The influence of the original surfboard shapers is evident at every scale of design, including in the 70 guestrooms where the custom beds, built-in desks, sofas and case goods take on sinuous forms. Lighting and banquette design—including guest room vanity fixtures by SkLO and custom lighting fixtures throughout the property by Kassandra Thatcher—are inspired by organic shapes found in the surrounding seascape. Marc & Rose Hospitality tapped ORCA for landscape designs, which reflect the local natural beauty.

Marc & Rose Hospitality operates 14 iconic hotels and restaurants throughout the American West including the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, High Country Motor Lodge, Hotel Carmel, Laguna Beach House, La Playa Hotel and The Scott Resort & Spa.

For more information, visit www.marcandrosehospitality.com.

