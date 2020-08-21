Two Storms Could Hit U.S. at Same Time Next Week

Earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said 2020 could have an “extremely active” Atlantic hurricane season. Now, according to The Weather Channel, two tropical storms could make landfall in the U.S. at the same time—the first such occurrence since the Great Depression.

Tropical Storm Laura could hit the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos between Friday and Saturday night. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), heavy rainfall is likely across this area, which could cause mudslides and flash and urban flooding through Sunday.

The NHC adds that “the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could more over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend.” Storm surge, rainfall and heavy wind could also hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti, Cuba and Florida this weekend and early next week. The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The Weather Channel reports the storm could “possibly” turn into a hurricane but it’s too soon to determine.

Tropical Depression Fourteen, currently off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula, is expected to strengthen through Saturday. Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall are likely to hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Friday, NHC says. It could reach hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday. A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect here. Additional strengthening is anticipated as it moves northwestward over the Gulf of Mexico towards Texas and Louisiana.

