Two Storms Could Hit U.S. at Same Time Next Week

by
Matt Turner
(National Hurricane Center) Photo by the National Hurricane Center

Earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said 2020 could have an “extremely active” Atlantic hurricane season. Now, according to The Weather Channel, two tropical storms could make landfall in the U.S. at the same time—the first such occurrence since the Great Depression.

Tropical Storm Laura could hit the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos between Friday and Saturday night. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), heavy rainfall is likely across this area, which could cause mudslides and flash and urban flooding through Sunday.

The NHC adds that “the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could more over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend.” Storm surge, rainfall and heavy wind could also hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti, Cuba and Florida this weekend and early next week. The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The Weather Channel reports the storm could “possibly” turn into a hurricane but it’s too soon to determine.

Tropical Depression Fourteen, currently off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula, is expected to strengthen through Saturday. Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall are likely to hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Friday, NHC says. It could reach hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday. A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect here. Additional strengthening is anticipated as it moves northwestward over the Gulf of Mexico towards Texas and Louisiana.

Related Stories

Costa Rica to Reopen to Six U.S. States in September

Airbnb Confidentially Files With SEC to Go Public

Christine Duffy Appointed to Aimbridge Hospitality's Board

Croatia, Ecuador and Ghana Earn WTTC “Safe Travels” Stamp

Read more on:
Weather Destination Information Travel News National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Continental United States U.S. National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Laura The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Turks and Caicos Leeward Islands Travel to US Virgin Islands British Virgin Islands Vacation Visit Puerto Rico Cuba Tourism Florida Tourism Travel to Dominican Republic Haiti Tourism Tropical Depression Fourteen Louisiana Texas Travel Nicaragua Tourism Honduras Travel Yucatán Gulf of Mexico

Suggested Articles:

Your Business

Stats: 80% of Americans Would Pay More for Privacy During Travel

Four in five Americans say they are willing to pay more for privacy and distancing, with cleanliness protocols being a big deciding factor.

by Matt Turner
Victory I Victory Cruise Lines Photo by Susan J Young Editorial Use Only
Cruises

Victory Cruise Lines Adds Risk-Free Booking Policy and Promotion

Small-ship, oceangoing Victory Cruise Lines has introduced a "Risk Free Booking Policy" and "Come Home to America in 2021" promotion. Read…

by Susan J. Young
Cruises

MSC Cruises and Fincantieri "Float Out" the New MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises and Fincantieri "float out" the new MSC Seashore, as the ship touches water for the first time. Read more here.

by Susan J. Young