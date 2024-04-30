Visit Oceanside Launches Responsible Travel Platform

Visit Oceanside has launched a responsible travel platform, Love O’side. The platform helps travelers make thoughtful choices while taking advantage of Oceanside as a sustainable travel destination.

The Love O’side platform makes it simple to plan an environmentally, socially and culturally conscious trip to Oceanside. It has drop-down menus outlining everything from how to “Stay Green” by choosing lodging options such as The Brick Hotel, which is designated a “Sustainable Travel Destination” by Booking.com; “Eat Green” at sustainable culinary choices such as The Plot and Brine Box, which specialize in zero-waste and locally sourced ingredients; “Go Green” by using better-for-the-environment travel methods including the gO’side electric shuttle and convenient train routes; “Shop Green” at vintage stores, zero-waste refilleries and eco-local businesses such as Rais Case; and “Play Green” by being thoughtful when enjoying Oceanside’s range of outdoor adventures. The Love O’side platform also shares “Voluntourism & Give Back” opportunities for travelers and “Social & Cultural” events that celebrate the city’s diversity.

The launch of Love O’side aligns with Visit Oceanside’s newly completed Sustainable Tourism Master Plan (STMP), which was unanimously accepted by the Oceanside City Council after a year-long development process. The plan provides a 10-year action plan for responsible tourism growth in a way that benefits the economy while also nurturing the environment and local community.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Visit Oceanside invested last year in the relaunch of the gO’side electric shuttle program, which assists visitors and residents with getting around town while reducing traffic congestion and CO 2 emissions. Later this year, Visit Oceanside will also launch a new collaboration with Kind Traveler’s “Every Stay Gives Back” program that supports local causes including coastal renourishment and healthy food access.

For more information, visit www.loveoceanside.com.

