ACL Will Operate Full 2021 Alaska Season, Starting in June

American Cruise Lines (ACL) plans to operate a full 2021 Alaska season of eight-day "Southeast Alaska" and new 11-day "Alaskan Explorer" voyages, starting in May. ACL is one of the few cruise lines able to restart sailings in the 49th state because its ships are American-flagged so they don't need a foreign port call to comply with U.S. law.

In addition, ACL's small ships typically carry between 100 and 190 passengers and will welcome even fewer guests onboard this year due to voluntary capacity reductions. So, they're not covered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "Conditional Sailing" Order (CSO). The CDC's lack of detail for that CSO has resulted in no sailings planned as yet by big-ship lines in Alaska for 2021.

Cruising in Alaska Waters

Operating between June and September, the small-ship cruises will sail exclusively in U.S. waters aboard the American Constellation. The "Southeast Alaska" cruises will operate roundtrip from Juneau, and new "Alaskan Explorer" voyages will sail roundtrip from Juneau or from Ketchikan to Juneau; the latter voyages will cruise the Inside Passage, Clarence Strait, Tracy Arm and Glacier Bay.

The line said it's worked closely with both local and state officials in southeast Alaska and across the country to safely bring back small-ship domestic cruising throughout the United States. In addition to voluntary capacity reductions, ACL's COVID-19 mitigation practices include everything from pre-boarding testing to medical staff on the vessels.

“We have a strong operating history in Alaska and have been glad to work with our many local partners to make this season a reality,” said Charles B. Robertson, ACL's president and CEO, in a written statement. “Our COVID-19 operating protocols are tailored to each state and designed to mitigate risk while still enabling a meaningful contribution to each local economy.”

All eight-day and 11-day cruises include a complimentary pre-cruise hotel night in Juneau, and the newest "Alaskan Explorer" itinerary also offers a complimentary hotel stay at the Cape Fox Lodge for the departures from Ketchikan.

For more information about American Cruise Lines, visit www.americancruiselines.com.

