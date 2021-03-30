Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils 13 "Spotlight Voyages" in 2021 and 2022

Ultra-luxury Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled a collection of 13 new "Spotlight Voyages" for 2021 and 2022. Each has a specific interest focus with guest hosts.

These curated enrichment experiences are designed to appeal to culinary and wine enthusiasts, history buffs, Broadway aficionados and performance art followers, as well as journalism and science fans. The lineup will also feature cuisine-themed voyages with accomplished chefs and wine tastings with renowned connoisseurs. Panel discussions about the arts and "journeys through time" are other options.

Here's a look at the options:

Spotlight on the State of Journalism

On December 8, 2021, Seven Seas Mariner will sail a 10-night Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Miami. This voyage will provide insights into the state of journalism today, as some of America’s most well-known reporters and journalists will host talks and special dining experiences

One voyage highlight will be a “look at the numbers” with regard to the current and future political landscape with Charlie Cook, editor and publisher of the Cook Political Report.

Spotlight on Public Broadcasting

On Seven Seas Explorer's 14-night voyage from Bali, Indonesia to Bangkok, Thailand, departing February 4, 2022, the voyage focus will be "A Spotlight on Public Broadcasting: 50 Years of Excellence."

During this journey through Southeast Asia hosted by Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour anchor, and her husband, Bloomberg’s Al Hunt, guests will meet the speakers in person, attend lectures and enjoy private dinners to hear more about the work of American public broadcasting entities.

Spotlight on Cuisine With Mark Bittman

Mark Bittman, an award-winning food writer and bestselling author, will sail with guests on Seven Seas Voyager's April 15, 2022 departure from Lisbon, Portugal to Barcelona, Spain. Bittman is the author of 30 books, including the bestselling "How to Cook Everything" and "VB6: Eat Vegan Before 6:00." He was also the lead food writer for The New York Times Magazine.

From cocktail parties to hosted shoreside experiences to cooking demonstrations, guests can mingle with Bittman as he shares his love for cruising and delicious meals as the ship cruises along the Iberian Peninsula, Canary Islands and Morocco.

Spotlight on Broadway With Seth Rudetsky & Friends

Seven Seas Splendor will sail a seven-night western Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona to Venice, Italy on April 19, 2022. This is a "Spotlight on Broadway with Seth Rudetsky & Friends."

Guests will experience concerts starring Rudetsky, SiriusXM radio Broadway host, and some of his favorite Broadway stars and longtime friends, many who've been either Tony Award-nominated or have won a Tony Award. They include Audra MacDonald and her husband Will Swenson, as well as LaChanze and daughter, Celia Rose Gooding.

Spotlight on Wine With Harlan Estate

On the May 5, 2022 sailing of Seven Seas Mariner between San Francisco and Vancouver, onboard hosts will include winemakers Amanda Harlan (Harlan Estate) and David Cilli (Promontory), along with Phillip Norfleet, the director of the ultra-premium winery and club, the Napa Valley Reserve.

This wine-focused Spotlight Voyage is built around the exclusive world of Harlan Estate. Guests also will see Alaska and head out on specially curated shore excursions, wine masterclasses, speaking events and tastings as well as hosted gourmet lunches and dinners with exclusive menus.

Other Spotlight Voyages include

A 12-night " Spotlight on Heritage with Ancestry " voyage on Seven Seas Voyager from Dublin, Ireland to London, U.K. , departing July 3, 2022

" voyage on Seven Seas Voyager from to , departing July 3, 2022 A 14-night " Spotlight on Wine with Mondavi Wines " on Seven Seas Explorer from Barcelona to Civitavecchia ( Rome ), departing July 23, 2022; Peter Mondavi, Jr. will host

" on Seven Seas Explorer from Barcelona to ( ), departing July 23, 2022; will host A 10-night " Spotlight on the World Wars " voyage on Seven Seas Voyager from London to Amsterdam , departing August 23, 2022

" voyage on Seven Seas Voyager from London to , departing August 23, 2022 A 12-night "Spotlight on Cuisine with Chef Tommaso Barletta " gets under way on Seven Seas Explorer's cruise from Istanbul, Turkey to Venice, departing August 30, 2022

" gets under way on Seven Seas Explorer's cruise from to Venice, departing August 30, 2022 A 12-night " Spotlight on Wine with Gargiulo Wines " voyage on Seven Seas Splendor will set sail September 29, 2022 between London and Barcelona

" voyage on Seven Seas Splendor will set sail September 29, 2022 between London and Barcelona A 12-night " Spotlight on Hollywood " voyage on Seven Seas Mariner sails roundtrip from Los Angeles to Mexico on October 3, 2022.

" voyage on Seven Seas Mariner sails roundtrip from to on October 3, 2022. A 14-night " Spotlight on the American Musical " themed sailing departs October 23, 2022; Seven Seas Navigator sails from New York to Miami

" themed sailing departs October 23, 2022; Seven Seas Navigator sails from to Miami Seven Seas Mariner's 16-night "Spotlight on Science & Exploration" voyage sets sail from Los Angeles to Lima, Peru, departing November 3, 2022

For more information, visit www.rssc.com.

