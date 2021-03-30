Holland America Opens Bookings for 2022 Canada/New England Sailings

In 2022, Holland America Line will offer summer and fall Canada and New England cruises on Zaandam and Nieuw Statendam. Bookings are now open for a series of six- to eight-day “Canada & New England Discovery” departures between May and October.

Both ships will cruise the region for views of colorful fall foliage, but throughout summer and fall, another draw is scenic cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord. Guests also will explore New England’s quaint towns and dive into Old-World French flair in Quebec.

In addition, guests booking on Nieuw Statendam can also opt for itineraries o up to 24 days—with cruising to Newfoundland, Greenland and Iceland.

New and Notable in 2022

What's new or notable? In August 2022, Nieuw Statendam will debut as the first Pinnacle-class ship to sail to Canada, New England and beyond. A new 24-day cruise on Nieuw Statendam will depart August 3, 2022 roundtrip from Boston, MA, and circumnavigate Iceland, making six calls around the country, with additional visits to Greenland, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Ports of call will include Bar Harbor, ME; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saint-Pierre, St. John’s, Red Bay, St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland; Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) and Nanortalik (Ilivileq), Greenland; and Reykjavík (evening stay), Djúpivogur, Seydisfjörur, Akureyri, Isafjörour and Grundarfjörour, Iceland.

Zaandam will cruise between Boston and Montréal, Québec, in both the summer and fall on a series of seven-day “Canada & New England Discovery” cruises with weekend departures. Ports will include Bar Harbor, and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Sydney and Halifax.

Nieuw Statendam will sail six- through eight-day “Canada & New England Discovery” itineraries between Boston and Québec City, with weekend departures. Ports will include Bar Harbor, Charlottetown, Sydney and Halifax. The eight-day cruise will add St. John, New Brunswick.

In addition, Nieuw Statendam offers longer “Newfoundland & New England Discovery” cruises that will sail between Boston and Québec City. Ports on the 10-day cruise include Baie-Comeau and Havre-Saint-Pierre, Québec; and Corner Brook, St. Anthony, St. John’s, Halifax and Bar Harbor.

An 11-day departure will call at Portland, ME; Saguenay, Québec; and Saint John, Halifax, Corner Brook (evening stay), Charlottetown and Baie-Comeau.

Also, Zaandam will sail nine-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montréal and Fort Lauderdale, FL, in May and October, while, in October 2022, Nieuw Statendam will cruise from Québec City to Fort Lauderdale on a 14-day voyage.

Culinary Tours

On these 2022 voyages, Holland America will offer exclusive shore excursions in partnership with Food & Wine magazine. Among those:

Guests can taste authentic poutine and maple syrup-infused treats or farm-to-fork cuisine in Quebec City

They can opt to sail on a classic lobster boat, then dine at a " Downeast Maine " lobster bake in Bar Harbor

" lobster bake in Bar Harbor They'll explore Nova Scotia's culinary scene along Halifax’s waterfront boardwalk

Guests can sample Prince Edward Island's freshly-shucked oysters, lobster sliders and mussels.

Save Now, Cruise Later

For a limited time, guests who book 2022 Canada and New England cruises by April 19, 2021, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities. Those include a free Signature Beverage Package, prepaid gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50 percent reduced deposits, plus free Wi-Fi for suites.

For more information about Holland America Line, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

