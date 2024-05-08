Aurora Expeditions Announces Savings for Solo Travelers

Aurora Expeditions has announced a savings promotion for solo travelers thinking of going north for the summer. Valid until June 30, 2024 (or until sold out), adventurous solo travelers can take advantage of no solo supplements, enjoying a guaranteed private cabin on select departures during Aurora’s Arctic 2024 season with plenty of options available on voyages visiting Greenland, Svalbard, Northwest Passage, Iceland and more.

Aurora Expeditions’ global head of sales David Tanguay said: “Our social and welcoming voyages on our small expedition ships are an ideal option for solo travelers, who make up approximately 30 percent of our customer base. Our smaller passenger numbers and relaxed approach create an intimate and friendly environment, where passengers’ interactions with the wild natural places we visit become a shared experience. We have had many solo travelers make lifelong friendships on our voyages and return for subsequent adventures with us.”

The no single supplement offer is valid across several upcoming voyages on the company’s two purpose-built small expedition ships, the Greg Mortimer and the Sylvia Earle, including:

“ Jewels of the Arctic ” (June 23–July 7, 2024, or July 7-21, 2024) from Longyearbyen to Reykjavik

” (June 23–July 7, 2024, or July 7-21, 2024) from to “ Greenland Odyssey ” (July 6-22, 2024) from Reykjavik to Toronto

” (July 6-22, 2024) from Reykjavik to “Northwest Passage” (July 20–August 5, 2024) from Calgary to Toronto

to Toronto “Northwest Passage” (August 3-19, 2024) from Toronto to Calgary

“Traversing the Northwest Passage” (August 17–September 15, 2024) from Toronto to Anchorage

For more information, visit www.aurora-expeditions.com.

