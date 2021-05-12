Azamara To Restart Cruises with Vaccine Requirement, Other Protocols

Azamara, the upper premium, destination-focused cruise brand, unveiled its "Explore Well at Sea" program in advance of its planned return to cruising in Greece, starting in August.

When it does return, the brand and its three ships will sail for new owner Sycamore Partners after the recent completion of a sale by former owner, Royal Caribbean Group. The line also recently acquired a fourth ship, the former Pacific Princess, to expand its fleet.

With the guidance of the Healthy Sail Panel, a joint effort of Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, travelers can expect such advanced screening protocols as fully-vaccinated crew and guests, enhanced sanitation measures and enhanced medical services.

Azamara said it will continue to evaluate these protocols and update them as public health standards and the global health situation evolves. Booked guests and travel partners will be advised of the latest requirements prior to voyage departure.

Restart Plan

“Since we suspended our sailings over a year ago, we’ve had time to develop a strong restart plan and build on our existing health and safety protocols to ensure peace of mind for guests and crew, especially when it comes to traveling within our new world,” says Carol Cabezas, Azamara's president.

Carol Cabezas, Azamara's president, is shown above.

“Cruising is one of the safest places to travel, which is attributed to all the enhanced protocols set in place," she added. "We are extremely fortunate to be guided by the Healthy Sail Panel for a healthy return to service in Greece beginning on August 28, with five back-to-back Country-Intensive Voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing.”

"Explore Well at Sea" Highlights:

Testing and Screening: All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to sailing, as an added layer of protection to keep guests and crew safe, in addition to providing a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result.

Once aboard, complimentary COVID-19 testing and medical evaluations will be available.

Air Filtration: With new HVAC filtration systems, the indoor air on each Azamara ship is comparable to the fresh sea air, the line said. This advanced filtration system takes in fresh sea air and moves it through a two-stage filter as well as copper coils, to eliminate 99.99 percent of germs.

That, the line emphasizes, makes the transmission of aerosol particles between spaces extremely low to virtually impossible.

Cleaning Protocols: Advanced cleaning protocols and guidelines approved by the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recommended by the Healthy Sail Panel will be followed.

Every nook of the ships, from bow to stern, will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. New standards include enhanced team member training, use of EPA-certified disinfectants, and techniques like electrostatic spraying.

Medical Capabilities: An enhanced medical facility on each Azamara vessel will have more equipment, a dedicated infectious control officer and new isolation staterooms to provide comfortable and complimentary care.

New agreements will be in place with local governments, hospitals and transportation partners to ensure guests have a safe return home.