Hurtigruten Norway To Undergo Significant Green Updates by 2023

In what is described as one of the largest environmental upgrades in the history of European shipping, all seven Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express ships will undergo significant green upgrades by 2023.

“The world’s most beautiful voyage just got even better,” said Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express CEO Hedda Felin, in a press statement. “We are combining the best available technical solutions and cutting CO 2 emissions along the Norwegian coast with at least a quarter. And most importantly, we are laying the foundation for introducing new and even more efficient environmental solutions as they are developed.”

Battery Hybrid Upgrades

The ships will be upgraded using a combination of technologies and solutions specially adapted for each individual ship. All ships have already been fitted with shore-power connectivity—to fully eliminate emissions when connected in port. Three ships—MS Richard With, MS Nordlys and MS Kong Harald—will undergo a full-fledged transformation to battery-hybrid power, with installation of new low-emission engines and large battery packs.

Across the seven ships, the upgrades will reduce CO 2 emissions by 25 percent, and cut nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 80 percent.

New Steps Towards Zero Emissions

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express is part of Hurtigruten Group, which also includes Hurtigruten Expeditions, touted as the world’s largest expedition cruise line.

“Our goal is to operate all our ships and all our cruises completely emission-free,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam. “While we get one step closer day-by-day, we cannot sit idle and wait for the technology to be in place. We are working closely with our partners do drive change, move boundaries while we at the same time utilize the best solutions available already today.”

To ensure immediate effect of the green upgrade program already as Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express returns all seven ships to operation this summer, certified biofuel will be introduced across the fleet.

Hurtigruten Expeditions will also start trials with biofuel on selected ships and selected itineraries in 2021.

Green Pioneers

The green upgrades of the Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express ships are the latest in a series of large-scale investment in sustainability and green technology in Hurtigruten Group:

Hurtigruten Expeditions has launched the world’s first battery-hybrid-powered cruise ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen

and This spring, Hurtigruten Expeditions is transforming MS Finnmarken to the battery-hybrid powered expedition cruise ship MS Otto Sverdrup , with large battery packs and advanced green technology

to the battery-hybrid powered expedition cruise ship , with large battery packs and advanced green technology In 2018, Hurtigruten Group celebrated its 125th anniversary by being the first cruise line and major travel company to ban single-use plastic

Across companies and destinations, Hurtigruten Group is working closely with local communities, suppliers and partners in the quest for more sustainable operations

