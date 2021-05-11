Norwegian Cruise Line Will Name Its Newest Ship Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line will name its next new cruise ship Norwegian Prima. Launching in summer 2022, the new 3,215-passenger vessel will be the first of six ships in the line’s new “Prima-class” series. That series was previously referred to as Project Leonardo. Prima translates into “first” in Italian, and the ship is currently being built by Fincantieri at Marghera, Italy.

Norwegian’s CEO Harry Sommer called the new name “a natural fit that ties into our legacy of firsts in the industry and a fitting tribute to our new Italian shipbuilding partners at Fincantieri."

Prima’s 2022-23 Schedules

In advance of the expected release of more details Wednesday about the 142,500-gross-ton ship, Norwegian provided a snapshot of the itineraries on its official blog. In summer 2022, the ship will sail to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Iceland and Northern Europe.

Here’s a look at the “teased” schedules from that blog. Norwegian says the sailings will open for sale on Wednesday, May 12:

Western Caribbean: Norwegian said the ship will cruise from Orlando ( Port Canaveral, FL ) to the Western Caribbean on five-, seven- and nine-day itineraries between December 2022 and March 2023. Ports of call will include Cozumel, Mexico ; George Town, Grand Cayman ; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Great Stirrup Ca y, Norwegian’s private Bahamian island.

Norwegian Prima will operate five- to seven-day cruises from to Bermuda between March 2023 and May 2023. Iceland and Northern Europe: Cruisers can set sail from either Reykjavik, Iceland, or Southampton, U.K., on 10- or 11-day Iceland and Northern Europe cruises between March 2023 to September 2023.

On Wednesday, May 12, the line will also release more details about the ship’s interior spaces. Katina Athanasiou, Norwegian’s chief sales officer, briefed Travel Agent and other trade media during a virtual call Friday and those currently “embargoed” details will be available here Wednesday.

