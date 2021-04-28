NCL Outlines European and Caribbean Restart, Cancels More Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced a further restart of operations in Europe from the home ports of Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, with two more ships, Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway, repositioning to those ports.

From Barcelona, Norwegian Epic will cruise on seven-night western Mediterranean itineraries between September 5, 2021 and October 24, 2021. Norwegian Getaway will sail 10 to 11-day Greek Isles voyages from Civitavecchia (Rome) between September 13, 2021 and October 25, 2021. Itineraries include five to eight ports of call, up to 13 hours in each city and no more than two days at sea. For the restart, those two ships will join Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Gem in operating from new home ports in Greece, Spain, Italy, and the Caribbean on six itineraries.

Norwegian plans to resume Caribbean cruises on August 7, 2021 with week-long Western Caribbean itineraries operated by Norwegian Joy from Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seven-night Eastern Caribbean voyages from Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic on Norwegian Gem.

At the same time, NCL also cancelled more voyages, such as those for Pride of America and Norwegian Bliss through July 31, 2021, and on various fall voyages across the fleet on multiple other ships. You can see the full list of cancelled voyages at www.ncl.com/suspended-sailings.

Restarting in Europe

Harry Sommer, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line, said NCL is actively working with its local partners and government officials, as the line plans to resume cruising. While cruising has not yet restarted from Spanish ports, NCL's announcement said the Port of Barcelona has been closely working and cooperating with the Spanish Ministry of Health and with the Health Department of the local government of Catalonia.

The goal is "resumption of cruise traffic following the safest protocols for guests, crew and the inhabitants of Barcelona," said Mercè Conesa, president, Port of Barcelona, in a press announcement. "We are hopeful that we will soon welcome Norwegian Cruise Line and its guests to Barcelona."

Norwegian Epic Redesign

When returning to service, Norwegian Epic will offer an all-new "The Haven by Norwegian" ship-within-a-ship upscale complex. That was created during the ship's extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France, late last year.

Norwegian Epic was the first vessel in the line's fleet to debut that ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010. The recent renovation resulted in 75 upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. "Although we have been unable to connect with our guests at sea, we have used the last year to prepare for their return by investing in our fleet and our onboard offerings," said Sommer.

Norwegian also extended its temporary "Peace of Mind" cancellation policy to guests sailing on cruises with embarkation dates through October 31, 2021. These guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure. Those who take advantage of the "Peace of Mind" policy will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit which may be applied to any sailing through December 31, 2022. In addition, final payment for all voyages with embarkations through October 31, 2021, will require payment 60 days prior to embarkation versus the standard 120 days.

Norwegian's sister lines, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as reported by our sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor, also announced their restart plans today. All three brands are owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Visit www.ncl.com.

