Ship Shape: Carnival Gets New Livery, Rotterdam Completes Sea Trials

In ship news, Carnival Cruise Line is giving Carnival Magic—now in drydock in Marseilles, France—the new red-white-and-blue livery of its newest ship, Mardi Gras.

The dramatic new hull design will become a trademark feature across Carnival's fleet as the "Fun Ship" contemporary line prepares to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.

A New Livery

Paying homage to maritime tradition and patriotic colors, the hull design is highlighted by a navy blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms along with vibrant red and white accents running the entire length of the 1,004-foot-long ship.

Carnival says that other vessels will receive the new livery as they undergo scheduled dry docks. Next up to receive the new hull design? That's Carnival Glory, which will receive it during a scheduled June dry dock.

“When we first saw the hull design for Mardi Gras, we knew it was something special and, particularly as we get ready to celebrate our 50th birthday, we’re delighted to incorporate this stunning livery as a signature exterior design element across our fleet,” says Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“As we look to resume sailing in the U.S., we’re coming back with a signature new look as well," Duffy says.

In addition to the new livery, Carnival Magic will emerge from its dry dock on May 24 with an expanded casino with an even greater variety of slots and other games. Other enhancements will also be made including a freshening of finishes at the WaterWorks aqua park and pools.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, visit www.carnival.com

Successful Sea Trials

It was smooth seas and fair winds for Holland America Line’s newest ship, Rotterdam, which returned last week to Fincantieri’s Marghera (Venice) shipyard in Italy, after successfully completing two sets of sea trials off the country’s Adriatic coast.

Rotterdam (shown in the photo above) left Marghera April 25 and performed the preliminary sea trials over two days before going into dry dock at Fincantieri’s Trieste, Italy shipyard at which standard pre-delivery hull maintenance and painting were performed.

The ship started its official sea trials on May 3, returning to Marghera May 6, where the final steps in the construction process will be completed. Rotterdam is scheduled for delivery on July 30.

“The successful completion of sea trials gives us great confidence as we head into the final weeks of outfitting for Rotterdam and prepare for delivery of this historic ship.” says Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Construction of Rotterdam has continued through the global challenges of the past year with Fincantieri maintaining the highest level of dedication to staying on schedule," he says, while congratulating all involved for the significant milestone.

During sea trials, Rotterdam was put through rigorous performance tests, using its systems, machinery and engines.

Captain Werner Timmers, Staff Captain Kevin Beirnaert, Acting Chief Engineer Stefan Dullaert and other members of Rotterdam’s designated senior bridge and engineering teams participated in testing the ship’s maneuvering characteristics and safety systems. That process was completed in collaboration with the shipyard’s team of naval architects, engineers and builders.

As the third vessel in the Pinnacle-class series, Rotterdam will carry 2,668 guests. The cruise ship will also feature elements introduced on sister ships. Those include the 270-degree surround-screen World Stage, Rudi’s Sel de Mer restaurant and the Grand Dutch Café, along with Music Walk

Rotterdam is the seventh ship to bear that name for Holland America Line and the 17th ship constructed for the brand by Italian shipyard Fincantieri.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

Holland America Will Restart in Greece, Switches AK Ship & More

An Interview with American Cruise Lines' Charles B. Robertson

This Week in Cruise: CDC Update and Two Major Cruise Restarts

Princess Cruises Unveils 2023 Caribbean Season of Voyages