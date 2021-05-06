Princess Cruises Unveils 2023 Caribbean Season of Voyages

Princess Cruises has unveiled its summer 2023 schedules for the Caribbean. From April 2023 through July 2023, the recently revitalized Caribbean Princess will operate seven-to-14 day voyages roundtrip from Port Everglades, FL. These warm-weather voyages—visiting 11 countries during 31 departures opened for sale May 5.

Caribbean Princess' new itineraries are:

Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas: These seven-day cruises will visit Princess Cays , St. Thomas (late-night stay) and St. Maarten

These seven-day cruises will visit , (late-night stay) and Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico: These seven-day voyages will call at Princess Cays, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos

These seven-day voyages will call at Princess Cays, as well as and Western Caribbean with Grand Cayman : Seven-day voyages visit Grand Cayman , Roatan ( Mahogany Bay, Honduras ), Belize City and Cozumel, Mexico

: Seven-day voyages visit , ( ), and Caribbean East-West Adventurer with St. Thomas & St. Maarten : These 14-day voyages call at Grand Cayman, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Belize City, Cozumel, Princess Cays, St. Thomas (late night in port) and St. Maarten

: These 14-day voyages call at Grand Cayman, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Belize City, Cozumel, Princess Cays, St. Thomas (late night in port) and St. Maarten Caribbean East-West Adventurer with Grand Turk & Amber Cove: These 14-day cruises will visit Grand Cayman, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Belize City, Cozumel, Princess Cays, San Juan, Grand Turk and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic

The cruise line’s Princess Cays private island resort offers cabanas with air conditioning and bar service. MedallionNet Wi-Fi is also available on the island for cruisers who may take advantage of an oceanfront office for the day or to share photos and videos with friends and family back home.

ON select cruises, guests can enjoy exclusive Discovery and Animal Planet shore excursions, such as visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Mayan Ruins at Tulum or the Belize Barrier Reef. Additional island adventures abound—think snorkeling, feeding stingrays, ziplining through rainforests or simply relaxing on a catamaran.



Recently modernized to appeal to families of all sizes and age groups, Caribbean Princess is home to Camp Discovery, the youth and teen center. It offers cruisers ages three through 17 the opportunity to make new friends, hang out and engage in enriching activities. Other family features onboard include The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone with shade, sun and water activities for the kids; Movies Under the Stars showcasing movies, sports events and more; and fine and quick-service dining options appealing to all tastes and preferences.



Good to know: The cruise line’s OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Deal: Past Princess guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a Captain’s Circle launch discount of up to $100 per person. The offer expires October 31, 2021.

