How Does LNG Power a Cruise Ship? Carnival Provides New Video

In conjunction with Earth Day (April 22), Carnival Cruise Line this week released a new video, “LNG Powers the Fun,” highlighting the many environmental benefits of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This groundbreaking fuel technology will be utilized on two of the line's new ships, Mardi Gras, set to debut later this year from Port Canaveral, FL, and Carnival Celebration, scheduled to enter service from PortMiami in 2022.

Working closely with the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, its energy and technology partner, Shell, the teams at Port Canaveral and PortMiami, and a host of other parties, Carnival is the first cruise line to bring LNG to North America on these two 180,000-ton Excel-class ships. Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration are among nine Excel-class ships from Carnival Corporation that employ this eco-friendly fuel, one of the cleanest in the world, significantly reducing emissions with cleaner exhaust.

See the "LNG Powers the Fun" video here:

The video explains how LNG works and why it’s a game-changer, while detailing the various new technologies and processes (both onboard and ashore) that are necessary for LNG propulsion. That covers everything from engine designs to fuel containment systems, from new engine parts to comprehensive training for shipboard officers and engineers. In fact, new terminal facilities were built at Port Canaveral and are under construction at PortMiami. Shell has chartered the state-of-the-art QLNG 4000 fuel barge to facilitate bunkering Mardi Gras while Port Canaveral has also acquired a purpose-built fire boat to support the LNG provider’s tug.

LNG is part of Carnival’s comprehensive sustainability and environmental efforts to reduce energy consumption and its environmental footprint, underscoring its commitment to preserving and protecting water, air and land resources. These efforts also include advanced waste water treatment systems, advanced air quality systems, shore power connection capabilities, and comprehensive waste management, recycling and energy conservation programs, complementing many initiatives to reduce single-use plastics.

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

Related Stories

The Travel Corporation Plans to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2030

Banyan Tree Partners With EarthDay.Org to Amplify Sustainability

Intrepid Travel Prioritizes Decarbonized Tours

Uniworld, U By Uniworld Debut "Make Travel Matter" Experiences