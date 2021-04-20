Banyan Tree Partners With EarthDay.Org to Amplify Sustainability Awareness

Global greenhouse gas emissions are rising every year, and a 2018 study revealed that worldwide tourism accounted for 8 percent of such emissions from 2009 to 2013. To improve sustainability in line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement and United Nations (U.N.) Global Goals, the U.N. has been working with the travel industry to reduce its carbon footprint by 66 percent by 2030.

This year, Banyan Tree Global Foundation (BTGF), the Banyan Tree Group’s non-profit arm, seeks to increase its impact by extending its funding externally to create greater change for the planet. In line with Earth Day 2021's theme of "Restore Our Earth" the group is supporting EarthDay.org by partnering with its reforestation program, The Canopy Project, an initiative that works with groups around the world to plant trees for a greener future.

From April 22 to May 5, an “Earth Day Getaway” offer will be available at 39 properties globally, offering up to 35 percent in savings. Each night’s purchase or stay from 22 April to 5 May will contribute $2, which will be donated to EarthDay.org and its reforestation program, The Canopy Project, where every $2 will see one tree being planted.

“Doing Our Part for Our Planet"

Tree-planting is not new to Banyan Tree Group, as this is one of the most efficient ways to tackle the climate crisis. Since 2007, the group introduced the “Greening Communities” program to raise awareness of climate change and planted over half a million trees in local communities where its hotels and resorts operate.

Although international travel has been suspended, the group’s Guest Engagement program typically available during one’s stay will extend online to continue raising awareness and engagement in sustainability-related activities.

From Earth Day on April 22 till May 14, a weekly challenge will be announced on Banyan Tree Group’s Instagram channel (@banyantreehotels), inviting people to share creative efforts to be more environmentally friendly in line with the theme “Restoring Our Earth.” Participation will grant entry to lucky draws for one-night stays and announced every week.

For more information on Banyan Tree Group’s sustainability efforts, visit www.banyantreeglobalfoundation.com. To book for Earth Day Campaign offer, visit www.beyond.banyantree.com,

