Biden Signs Alaska Cruise Bill; CDC OKs Royal Caribbean Test Cruises

It's been a good week for cruise-selling travel advisors, with the restart of cruising moving ahead in positive ways. Most notably, following a brief press statement by the White House, it's clear that the 2021 Alaska cruise season has officially been "saved." Here's what the statement said:

"On Monday, May 24, 2021, the president signed into law H.R. 1318, the “Alaska Tourism Restoration Act,” which temporarily allows foreign-flagged cruise ships to sail directly from Washington State to Alaska without having to dock in Canada first until either the date on which Canada lifts restrictions prohibiting cruise ships from docking in its waters due to the COVID-19 pandemic or March 31, 2022."

So, now, the voyages announced the past week can operate between U.S. ports this summer without that foreign port call.

Cruise ships must, however, still have a "Conditional Sail Order" from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail. To get that they either need 98 percent of crew and 95 percent of passengers fully vaccinated, or they must successfully complete simulated voyages/test cruises under the watchful eye of the CDC, which ultimately must approve any COS certification.

Florida Test Cruises

Separately on Tuesday, Royal Caribbean International said it had become the first cruise line to receive permission from the CDC to operate test cruises from Miami on Freedom of the Seas, on June 20-22.

Royal Caribbean has received CDC approval for Freedom of the Seas to operate test cruising from Miami on June 20-22. // Photo by Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean's statement said the following: "After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, today’s approval of our simulated cruises is the latest promising step in our path to return to sailing in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming our crew, loyal guests and supporters from around the world this summer."

On his Facebook page, Michael Bayley, the line's president, posted a copy of the CDC letter he had received, and also expressed his exuberance at the news: "To all our colleagues, loyal guests and supporters all over the world, I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news! Boom! Onwards and upwards team!”

