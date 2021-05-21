Back to Alaska: Holland America and Princess Will Sail From Seattle in July

Following Thursday's passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, Holland America Line announced plans to restart cruising to Alaska in July. Between July 24, 2021 and October 2, 2021, a series of 10 voyages on Nieuw Amsterdam will operate roundtrip from Seattle, WA. Holland America also cited its work with Alaska government officials and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as other reasons why it's scheduling the Alaska voyages.

Bookings are open for a series of seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” departures on Saturdays. Port calls will include Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan. Scenic cruising will feature Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage.

The cruise line's press release said "Plans for these cruises to fulfill Holland America Line’s obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved, as are final instructions from CDC, and the company is beginning the return-to-cruising preparation process effective immediately."

The cruises to Alaska will only be available to guests who've received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Shipboard crew vaccinations will also be in accordance with CDC guidelines. In addition, guests who were scheduled to sail on Oosterdam’s roundtrip Seattle cruises with a Sunday departure will be moved to similar accommodations on Nieuw Amsterdam, departing on Saturdays. Eurodam's guests affected by that ship’s move to Greece also will be moved to similar accommodations on Nieuw Amsterdam.

Holland America Line has been cruising to Alaska for nearly 75 years, and Gus Antorcha, the line's president, said "we feel deeply committed to trying to help our friends in ‘The Great Land’ get back on their feet in any way we can this summer."

He continued: "Given the recent positive collaboration from the CDC, as well as optimism about a resolution with the PVSA, we feel like it’s now or never to give ourselves a chance to bring cruising back to Alaska this year."

Antorcha expressed appreciation to U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, U.S. Congressman Don Young and Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy for what he described as their tireless efforts on behalf of the many small businesses that are the backbone of Alaska tourism.

"'The Last Frontier' is eager to welcome the return of the cruise industry this summer to restart our economy,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Cruising has a tremendous impact on the people of our state and our communities, especially in the southeast, and we’re thrilled to finally see a light with the impending return of the cruise ships.”

Holland America said its Alaska sailings will continue to offer the amenities that are brand hallmarks. Dining will be available in all restaurants and specialty venues, as well as room service. "Port-to-table" culinary demonstrations and other enrichment programming will continue.

Entertainment will be in full swing in the main show lounge and live music will be featured in Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Billboard Onboard. To accommodate physical distancing, additional performances may be added.

Alaska cruises also will offer expanded onboard programming. Guests can engage with an Alaska naturalist, while EXC Talks and special presentations will cover such topics as Alaska’s bush pilots and the Iditarod race. In Glacier Bay, a National Park Ranger and Huna native speaker will sail with guests to provide commentary.

Holland America Line said guests will be required to comply with all health and safety protocols in place at the time of departure for travel to and from the ship, as well as all onboard protocols and procedures for visiting ports.

Fares for Nieuw Amsterdam's seven-day Alaska cruises begin at a “Have It All” premium package rate of $1,079 per person that includes four amenities: one shore excursion, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining in the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Cruise-only fares start at $799 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Princess Plans Alaska Return

Majestic Princess will sail in Alaska. // Photo by Fincantieri via Firouz Mal

Sister line, Princess Cruises, part of the Carnival Corporation family of brands, will return to Alaska waters in July. It too cited passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance by the CDC.

Departing July 25, 2021 through September 26, 2021, Princess will operate seven-day cruises on Majestic Princess, sailing roundtrip from Seattle. Bookings are now open for these cruises that will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska including:

Glacier Bay National Park , a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring Margerie Glacier

, a site featuring Juneau , Alaska's capital city, with opportunities to see humpback whales and Mendenhall Glacier

Alaska's capital city, with opportunities to see humpback whales and Skagway , the Gold Rush -era town that's also home to the White Pass Scenic Railway

, the -era town that's also home to the Ketchikan, a seaside port known for its infamous Creek Street and as the salmon capital of the world

“We have been working towards this moment to return to service for over a year and starting with our Alaska cruise vacations is incredibly gratifying," said Jan Swartz, president, Princess Cruises, who expressed appreciation to U.S. Senators Murkowski and Sullivan, Congressman Young and Governor Dunleavy

“In addition, we would like to thank our long-standing partners at the CDC, and in both Alaska and the Port of Seattle who helped make this happen," Swartz emphasized, noting that plans for these itineraries to fulfill the line's obligations under the PVSA are expected to be approved as are final instructions from CDC.

"Princess is continuing its return-to-cruising preparation already underway," she noted. Dining, entertainment and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

These Princess cruises to Alaska are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

To accommodate the Alaska restart, Princess said that all remaining roundtrip Seattle cruises on Emerald Princess, including "Alaska Inside Passage" and a "Northern California Coast" cruise will be cancelled. For guests booked on a cancelled Alaska voyage, Princess will offer to move and give priority for Majestic Princess cruises departing the next day in 2021.

Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by June 30, 2021, or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

As of now and subject to change as CDC guidance, medical, and public health guidance evolves, the line’s Cruise Health program provides steps to enhance public health. Updates to the cruise line’s "Cruise with Confidence" program are also being implemented.

Princess' new Alaska cruises start at $799 per person, double occupancy, for "Princess Savers" and $1,079 per person, double occupancy, for a Princess Plus fare that includes drinks, Wi-Fi and crew incentive. Through Princess' Indulge at Sea promotion, guests also can receive up to $200 onboard spending money per stateroom.

For more information on Princess, visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

Victory Cruise Lines Unveils 2022 Itineraries on Three Vessels

Ship Shape: Carnival Gets New Livery, Rotterdam Has Sea Trials

Princess Cancels Cruises to Mexico, California & Mediterranean

Lindblad to Send Two More U.S.-Flagged Ships to AK This Summer