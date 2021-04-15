Holland America Line Packages Shore Excursions, Specialty Dining, More

Holland America Line is launching a new “Have It All” premium package that includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one base cruise fare. Available year-round on all itineraries six days or longer except Grand Voyages, “Have It All” is valued at $99 per guest per day for a seven-day cruise; according to HAL, “Have it All” cruise fares represent savings of 50 percent or more off the included amenities compared to purchasing them individually. “Have it All” fares will be available for booking April 21, 2021.

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, said in a press statement that the line conducted research among its cruisers and travel partners and found that “the results overwhelmingly pointed toward one simple fare that included our top amenities.” He also noted to similar one-off promotions that offered these perks being “extremely popular.”

In addition to all of the amenities that typically come with a standard cruise fare, “Have It All” also includes four high-value extras in the fare with more amenities as the length of cruise increase.

Cruises of six to nine days:

One shore excursion up to $100 value or $100 off any one tour for all guests in a stateroom

Signature Beverage Package for all guests in a stateroom, including a selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more (up to 15 drinks per day allowed; bar service charges are included)

One-night specialty dining for all guests in a stateroom

A Wi-Fi package for the first and second guests in a stateroom

Cruises of 10 to 20 days:

All of the extras included in the package for six- to nine-day cruises, plus an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ($200 per guest total)

Two nights specialty dining: Ships with Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Tamarind; ships without Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Canaletto

Cruises of 21-plus days (excluding Grand Voyages):

All of the extras included in the package for 10- to 20-day cruises, plus an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ($300 per guest total)

Three nights specialty dining: Ships with Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill, one night at Tamarind and one night at Canaletto; ships without Tamarind receive two nights at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Canaletto

When guests go to book a Holland America Line cruise, the “Have It All” fare is presented as an option with the included perks already factored into the price across all stateroom and suite categories. Guests who prefer to cruise without all of the extras have the option of a standard fare when making a booking. Each guest in a stateroom must book the “Have it All” cruise fare to receive the extras.

