Carnival Cruise Line Plans "Why Use a Travel Advisor" Virtual Party April 29

Carnival Cruise Line is resuming its popular “Why Use a Travel Advisor" (WUATA) party in a new virtual format for 2021. Underscoring its continued commitment to the travel advisor community, the fun WUATA event is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 5 p.m. EDT.

The contemporary cruise line had launched the WUATA initiative in 2019 as a dedicated consumer-facing campaign promoting the value of travel advisors. WUATA parties—which in the past were held in person and conducted across the country—featured travel advisors, their clients and Carnival executives. The goal? WUATA was designed to help advisors attract new clients and strengthen existing relationships, create sales opportunities and drive business.

For this year's virtual party on April 29, Carnival is encouraging travel advisors to invite one current client and one “not-yet-a-client” along for a fun and informative experience. Hosting the virtual party will be Mike Pack, cruise director for Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras. Travel advisors also will hear from Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing. He'll update advisors on the latest Carnival news and reinforce the line’s belief in the importance of using a travel advisor.

Many prizes including gift cards, Carnival-branded merchandise and a drawing for a free Carnival cruise, will be awarded throughout the one-hour event. Clients will also receive a special exclusive Carnival offer to use when booking their next cruise with their travel advisor.

“We’re delighted to resume our popular WUATA parties, which reinforces the value of using a travel advisor while creating a pipeline for new business,” said Perez. “Travel advisors are more important than ever and connecting more clients to our valued travel advisors is a critical win-win for our industry.”

Advisors seeking more information on Carnival’s WUATA Virtual Party, should visit www.goccl.com.

