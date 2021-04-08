Silversea Will Restart in June With Silver Moon; Vaccinations Required

Silversea Cruises announced a new global vaccine requirement protocol for its healthy return to service. All embarking crew and guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to boarding. The only exclusion is for sailings departing from Australia, for which Silversea said the health/safety protocol is still under evaluation.

Silversea also said it will introduce new eastern Mediterranean voyages onboard Silver Moon, starting on June 18, 2021. The line's flagship will sail roundtrip from Athens (Piraeus) on 10-day itineraries. Calls will include the Greek destinations of Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and Crete, plus Haifa, Israel and Cyprus.

These "cruise restart" voyages will open for sale on April 15, 2021.

Healthy Return to Sailing

“Our guests share our excitement for our eagerly anticipated healthy return to service. In recent months, we have seen the cruise industry resume responsibly in destinations around the world and we are delighted to announce these new inaugural sailings for our flagship,” says Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

Martinoli continued: “Vaccinations will play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, which we priorities above all else. Paired with our science-backed onboard procedures, which leverage on the expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel, vaccinations will enable our guests to travel deep into the world once again, with a renewed sense of appreciation for our beautiful planet."

Backed by its parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea has also introduced a range of initiatives—including its "Cruise with Confidence" program and COVID-19 protections to provide cruise guests with both comfort and confidence about the safety of upcoming cruises.

The line's vaccination requirement is part of a comprehensive, multi-layered set of science-backed protocols. Silversea said these have been approved by the Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel and are designed to help to safeguard the health and safety of guests, crew, and visited communities.

"Silversea will continue to work closely with relevant governing bodies and health authorities to evolve its health and safety procedures, as new health recommendations are issued and as the fluid situation advances," the line said in its press release.

In addition to the vaccination requirement for guests and crew, the ultra-luxury line will institute:

Enhanced sanitation procedures

Increased air filtration to ensure the supply of fresh and filtered air from outdoors

High-quality onboard medical care with state-of-the-art medical equipment; and enhanced medical teams on each ship

To learn more about Silversea’s healthy return to service, visit www.silversea.com. Advisors can also go to www.silversea.com/ health-and-travel-notice for the latest health and travel advisories.

