Virgin Voyages Cancels Sailings From July 4 to September 17

Virgin Voyages has announced in a statement that it’s made the decision to cancel all sailings from July 4 to September 17, 2021 aboard Scarlet Lady. Virgin had previously cancelled all voyages through June 30.

If your voyage has been impacted by this, Virgin Voyages has shared the below options:

For passengers canceled for the first time:

Double Your Value Option

You’ll automatically be credited 200 percent in Future Voyage Credit (FVC) of the amount you’ve paid to date toward your voyage fare, which you can apply to another sailing, rather than a refund—which is double the value of your existing paid voyage fare. The FVC is valid for redemption up to a year after the original voyage start date for any sailing with open inventory through 2022. (Taxes, fees and pre-voyage sales will be fully refunded to your original form of payment within 30 days if paid in full.)

Refund Option

Or if you'd prefer a refund, we'll refund everything paid along with a Future Voyage Credit equal to 25 percent of your existing paid voyage fare to be used on a future sailing. (The double your value option will only apply to the amount that was actually paid, not any additional value credited to you.)

Given Virgin Voyages’ high call volume, the line recommends contacting its “Sailor Services” team by email. Contact them anytime between now and May 27, 2021.

For Sailors cancelled more than once:

Your Full Future Voyage Credit:

Your full Future Voyage Credit will be restored to use toward a future sailing, and Virgin Voyages’ standard cancellation policies will apply. The FVC is valid for redemption up to a year after the impacted voyage start date and can be applied to any sailing with open inventory through 2022.

For more information, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All Voyages Through June 30, 2021

Riviera River Cruises to Require Vaccination or Negative Test

NCL Plans Restart, Cancels Voyages, Enhances Commission Policy

CLIA Calls CDC's 2nd Phase Guidance "Burdensome," "Unworkable"