Disney Cruise Line Lays Keel for Disney Wish in Germany

Last week, Disney Cruise Line reached a “construction milestone,” marked by the traditional keel laying ceremony of the Disney Wish, the first of three new ships in the line’s fleet expansion. The ceremony took place at Meyer Werft, a shipyard in Germany.

Keel laying takes place when the first block, or section of a ship, is lowered into the building dock, and a newly minted coin is placed under the keel for good fortune. The coin created for the Disney Wish features Captain Minnie, who made her debut aboard Disney Cruise Line ships in 2019 as part of a collection of initiatives aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the cruise industry.

As previously announced, the Disney Wish is scheduled to sail its inaugural voyage in summer 2022. Information on itineraries and bookings for the ship will be released at a later date.

The Disney Wish will offer the “immersive family entertainment, enchanting storytelling and unparalleled service” that guests have come to expect from Disney Cruise Line. The ship will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

In March, Disney Cruise Line announced in summer 2022 it will sail voyages to new destinations and favorite ports of call in the Greek Isles, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. Plus, the line’s first-ever summer departures from Miami will take guests to Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, visit disneycruise.com.

Related Stories

Carnival Plans "Why Use a Travel Advisor" Virtual Party April 29

Florida Sues Adminstration, CDC Over Cruise Ship Shut-Down

NCL Plans Restart, Cancels Voyages, Enhances Commission Policy

Virgin Voyages Cancels Sailings From July 4 to September 17