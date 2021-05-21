Alaska Bill Unanimously Passes the U.S. House, Heads to White House

In positive news for the cruise industry, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act (H.R. 1318), which would create a temporary, targeted waiver of the U.S. Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA). After several minor procedural steps, the bill is expected to go to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.

If he signs, the law could save a portion of the 2021 Alaska season. Foreign-flagged cruise ships (almost the entire global, big-ship fleet) could legally depart from Seattle and sail to Alaskan ports without the normal PVSA requirement of a foreign port call within the itinerary. Canada currently has a ban on cruise operations in Canadian waters.

As the news of the bill's passing spread late Thursday, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line announced that they planned to restart Alaska cruises in July.

“We are starting to finally see progress and getting closer each day for ships to welcome guests back onboard," said Michelle Fee, CEO, Cruise Planners, who said she was optimistic other cruise lines would follow suit in announcing their return to Alaska. She also noted that news of the House vote “has already been met with optimism and excitement from our travel advisors.”

The legislation was sponsored by U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan and, and in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Don Young—all three of whom represent the state of Alaska.

Late Thursday, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) issued this statement: “We are thrilled and congratulate Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Congressman Young for leading the passage of legislation to help save the Alaska cruise season. While there is still work to be done, the cruise industry is one step closer to sailing in Alaska this year.”

Glacier Bay in Alaska is shown above. // Photo by Getty

CLIA’s statement also thanked the state’s Alaska delegation, along with Governor Mike Dunleavy and the Alaska State Legislature, for their leadership in achieving what CLIA called “this important milestone.” CLIA said that on behalf of its members, “we look forward to doing our part to help put Alaskan communities back to work.”

Separately, “ASTA welcomes unanimous House passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act and commends Congressman Young and Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and others for their dogged efforts to salvage part of the 2021 Alaska cruise season,” said the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) in a press statement.

“Since February, ASTA has advocated for this legislation, and it was one of the policy ‘asks’ in more than 170 Congressional meetings as part of ASTA Legislative Day just [this week]," the statement said. "We call on President Biden to sign it as soon as possible.”

Alaska businesses that are dependent on cruise tourism—restaurants, guide services, shops and other businesses—have been struggling to survive without the economic infusion provided by cruise visitors. Now, it appears that big ships could return as early as July, providing the ships receive approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a Conditional Sail Order. The CDC has indicated that could come as early as July.

ASTA said that while its members continue to face challenges and need additional support from the government, “setting this framework for 2021 Alaska cruising is a big step in the right direction.” It commended Congress and cruise line partners and said “we’re proud of the part we played in this success.”

Traditionally, Alaska has a short season of May through September and Fee emphasizes that with only a few months available for 2021 combined with the pent-up demand and decreased onboard capacities, now is the time for travelers to make their 2021 or 2022 Alaska vacation plans. Cruise fares could rise given those factors.

But Fee emphasizes "It looks like the pieces are all coming together for cruising to resume from the U.S. and the limited cruise inventory is flying off the proverbial shelves."

