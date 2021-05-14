MSC Cruises to Become First Cruise Line to Restart in U.K.

MSC Virtuosa, MSC Cruises’ latest flagship, has arrived in Southampton, preparing to welcome guests as the first cruise line to restart in the U.K. The newest and most innovative ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, MSC Virtuosa will embark on its maiden voyage around the British Isles on May 20.

Upon MSC Virtuosa’s restart, MSC Cruises will offer guests a choice of three- and four-night mini cruises starting from May 20, then from June 5, begin seven-night cruises. These week-long sailings include calls at the picturesque isle of Portland and the cultural city of Belfast in Northern Ireland, as well as offering multiple ports of embarkation including Liverpool and Greenock, close to Glasgow, Scotland, on top of Southampton.

The 19-deck MSC Virtuosa will offer its British guests of all ages fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centers, an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers. The ship’s highlight is its 367-foot promenade with an LED sky dome, the social heart and hub of the ship.

The brand-new MSC Starship Club will launch on MSC Virtuosa, introducing the world’s first futuristic, immersive experience at sea. MSC Starship Club will be home to a humanoid robotic bartender, Rob, shaking up a galactic choice of cocktails for guests.

MSC Virtuosa’s homeport for the summer will be ABP Southampton, with whom MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership. The ship will initially set sail from City Cruise Terminal, before moving to embark guests from the newly named Horizon Cruise terminal once it has opened.

MSC Virtuosa will become the third MSC Cruises ship back at sea when it departs for its maiden voyage on May 20, joining two ships already operating in the Mediterranean: MSC Seaside, which welcomed guests back on board last week, and MSC Grandiosa, which has been sailing in the Mediterranean since August 2020. All ships operate under the same health and safety protocol, including universal testing upon embarkation.

Visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

