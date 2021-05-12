Sea Cloud Spirit Delivered, Maiden Voyage Set for September

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced that the new Sea Cloud Spirit has been delivered from the Vigo, Spain shipyard. The ship passed all necessary tests, and its maiden voyage has been set for September 14 for a 10-night roundtrip from Rome. The ship will spend the fall in the Western Mediterranean and the upcoming winter season in the Canary Islands. As cruising makes its return, the new build with a capacity of only 136 guests, is expected to become a nice alternative for younger guests looking for a smaller cruise experience. Sea Cloud Spirit will be a modern sailing ship, offering guests plenty of space under the open sky, flexible dining times (both inside and outside), balcony cabins, an exclusive and spacious spa/wellness area, and an elegant interior-design combined with a classical yacht-style feel. However, like her sister ships, Sea Cloud Spirit will also incorporate a traditional sailing experience, sailing the way it was always meant to be done, by hand.

The Sea Cloud Spirit will become the third ship for Sea Cloud Cruises, which currently sails the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II. The Sea Cloud is the oldest sailing passenger ship in the world and has a history unlike any ship ever built. First, as a private yacht for American socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, then a floating diplomatic palace for leaders from all over the world, and later a warship for the Americans during WWII. The story of the Sea Cloud is more exciting than a novel.

This year, Sea Cloud celebrates its 90th birthday, and it is fitting that the new Sea Cloud Spirit launches the same year. The new ship’s name is fitting, since the deep- rooted “spirit” of the Sea Cloud welcomes in a new era of sailing!

Like her sister ships, Sea Cloud Spirit will offer upscale cruising, 25 of the 69 outside cabins will be equipped with balconies, including the three owner suites. The spacious wellness area will impress with three treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna, a steam bath, and a hairdressing salon. The separate fitness area will be located on the sundeck of the ship.

The experience of nature is at the center of every journey on the Sea Cloud Spirit. Roughly 44,00 square feet of sails will billow under the sky, surrounded by wind and waves, bringing guests up close to nature. The new ship represents environment-friendly, gentle eco-tourism at the highest level. Eco-friendly marine-diesel is already used on both existing tall-ships, and a low consumption hybrid machine (diesel-electric) will be used for the Sea Cloud Spirit.

And like its sister ships, the majority of each trip is conducted under the sails, engines off, the cleanest way to travel. It takes the crew almost one hour to hoist the sails by hand, and it is a fascinating spectacle each and every time. Once firmly enveloped in a romantic tall ship setting, you will understand just why traveling on the new Sea Cloud Spirit is the most beautiful part of the adventure.

Since 1979, Sea Cloud Cruises has been one of the world’s top names in cruises. The 90-year-old four-masted barque Sea Cloud, younger sister, Sea Cloud II, and now the new Sea Cloud Spirit combine the experience of traditional seamanship with the ambiance and luxurious charm of classically elegant private yachts. In harmony with nature and the interests of the people in the destination areas, the sea voyages under sail follow courses away from well-worn cruise routes. Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II are regularly voted among the top five cruise ships in the world by the Berlitz Cruise Guide.

