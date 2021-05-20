Victory Cruise Lines Unveils New 2022 Itineraries on Three Vessels

Small-ship Victory Cruise Lines has announced new itineraries for the 2022 season. The line-up of voyages will take cruisers to the U.S. southeastern seaboard, Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula and Alaska.

The foreign-flagged oceangoing line is operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Group company.

In 2022, Victory Cruise Lines will debut its first expedition vessel, the 200-passenger Ocean Victory. That new ship will explore Alaska and British Columbia. Twin vessels, Victory I and Victory II, will continue their sailings that focus on the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes and coastal New England, as well as operate new itineraries to the southeastern U.S. and Alaska.

Here is a sampling of some of the new 2022 itineraries available aboard Victory I, Victory II and the company’s newest vessel, Ocean Victory.

"Southern Coastal Charm," a 12-day itinerary, will operate roundtrip from Amelia Island (Fernandina Beach), FL. Guests will stay one night pre-cruise in Jacksonville. Ports of call will include: Brunswick, GA; Savannah, GA; Charleston, SC; Beaufort (Port Royal), SC; West Palm Beach, FL; and Freeport, Bahamas. Sailings are scheduled in 2022 for February, March, April, November and December.

A 17-day "Savannah to Halifax" voyage will sail from the southeastern U.S. to Nova Scotia, Canada. Guests will spend one hotel night pre-cruise in Savannah. Ports of call will include: Charleston, SC; Wilmington, NC; Norfolk, VA; Baltimore, MD; Montauk, NY; Newport, RI; Nantucket, MA; Provincetown, MA; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; Bar Harbor, ME; and Halifax, NS. Sailings will operate in April 2022.

The line also plans new 16-day "Boston to Nassau," sailings in October 2022 and November 2022.

In the Great Lakes, Canada and coastal New England, a new "Lakeside Treasures" itinerary will operate roundtrip from Chicago in June 2022. Passengers will receive one hotel night pre-cruise in Chicago. Ports of call will include Muskegon, MI; Sault Saint Marie; Houghton, MI; Duluth, MN; Thunder Bay, Ontario; Marquette, MI; Mackinac Island, MI; Green Bay, WI; and Grand Haven/Holland, MI. Sailings will operate in June 2022.

A new nine-day "Autumn in New England" itinerary will operate between Boston and St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, and in reverse, during September 2022 and October 2022. Passengers will receive a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Boston. Ports visited will include Newport, RI; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Provincetown, MA; Portland, ME; Rockland, ME; Bar Harbor, ME; and St. John, New Brunswick.

Also planned is a new, 11-day "Montreal to Detroit" itinerary with an exclusive tour through the Thousand Islands; it will operate in September 2022 and October 2022.

A 12-day or 13-day "Alaska Insider" sailing on Ocean Victory will journey between Vancouver, B.C. and Sitka, Alaska. This will traverse the British Columbia Inside Passage and areas that larger ships cannot access such as Baranoff Island’s eastern coast. Guests will receive a pre-cruise hotel stay, and the route will encompass the Canadian Inside Passage; Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet); Ketchikan/Metlakatla; Misty Fjords National Monument; Wrangell/Stikine River Wilderness; Waterfall Coast/Baranof Wilderness; Petersburg/Le Conte Glacier; Tracy Arm/Endicott Glacier; Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger; and Sitka, Alaska. Sailings are slated in 2022 between May and September.

In April 2022 and October 2022, a new 17-day “Pacific Paradise” itinerary operated by Ocean Victory will sail between San Diego and San Jose, Costa Rica, or in reverse as a 15-day itinerary. Guests will receive a pre-cruise hotel stay in San Diego, CA. Ports of call will include: Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Huatulco and Puerto Chiapas, all in Mexico, plus Playas del Coco, Costa Rica.

The line’s new 11-day “Yucatan’s Mayan Cruise Tour” will operate roundtrip from Cancun (Cozumel), where guests will have a pre-cruise, one-night hotel stay. Ports of call will include: Costa Maya, Progreso and Campeche, Mexico. Shore excursions will be led by bilingual guides on upscale motorcoaches. Excursion highlights will include the Mayan city of Chichén Itzá, the cultures of Campeche and more. Sailings are slated for January, February, November and December in 2022.

Deal: Guests can also receive savings for 2022 bookings with the recently announced Spring Sale 2022. This includes up to $4,000 bonus savings per stateroom on select Victory Cruise Lines' itineraries when booked by June 30, 2021.

For more information, visit www.victorycruiselines.com.

