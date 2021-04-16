American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines Grow Sales Teams

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines, part of the Hornblower Group, announced this week three new additions and one promotion to their sales and revenue management teams.

Each bringing a portfolio of cruise and travel experience, new team members include Joe Jiffo in the role of vice president of sales, American Queen Steamboat Company; Garrett Ford in the role of senior director of sales, Victory Cruise Lines; and Christian Laskaros in the role of director of revenue and yield, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines. Kevin Smith, who previously served as director of national accounts, has been promoted to senior director of sales, American Queen Steamboat Company.

A proven sales leader, Jiffo’s resume includes roles with Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Exclusive Group Travel and most recently American Marketing Group – NEST – where he served as vice president of business development. In his role with American Queen Steamboat Company, Jiffo will utilize his experience in accelerating sales, strengthening customer relationships and driving revenue growth.

Ford joins the Victory Cruise Lines team after most recently serving as sales director for Visit Orlando, one of the largest destination marketing organizations in the country. Prior to Visit Orlando, Ford gained extensive sales experience while working for Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and other brands.

Smith joined the American Queen Steamboat Company in 2019 as a business development manager before being named director of national accounts in 2020. Prior to his time at American Queen Steamboat Company, Smith gained extensive experience in cruise sales with AmaWaterways and Silversea Cruises.

Relocating to South Florida, Laskaros has an extensive background in the hospitality business, most recently serving as director of revenue management with InterContinental Hotels Group at a flagship property in New York and has experience in many boutique, luxury and lifestyle properties in Manhattan. Laskaros also possesses a captain’s license to operate ships and boats.

