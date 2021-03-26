Celestyal Cruises Names New BMD for Western U.S., Canada

Celestyal Cruises, which offers sailings to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the appointment of Eric Bacon to the position of business development manager, Western U.S. and Canada. Based in Los Angeles, Bacon will be responsible for cultivating relationships with Celestyal’s travel advisors and growing the company’s key distribution channels, through maximizing awareness, training, development of cooperative marketing strategies and representing the company at industry events. Bacon will report to Gordon Dirker, vice president, business development - North America.

“The Western U.S. and Canada markets are increasingly important for Celesytal and have seen steady growth over the past several years,” said Dirker in a press statement. “This appointment clearly demonstrates our continued commitment, not only to growing the business, but to investing in North America and supporting our agent partners in the Western regions of both the U.S. and Canada.

Prior to joining Celestyal Cruises, Bacon served as a business development consultant at Atlas Ocean Voyages, a start-up expedition cruise line. He also spent four years as the business development manager, Southwest for Hurtigruten, the Norway-based coastal ferry and expedition cruise line. In addition, Bacon worked for four years as the regional sales director, Canada for Rail Europe and has worked for several Canadian travel agencies.

Celestyal currently offers three-, four- and seven-night journeys to such destinations as Greece and the Greek Islands, Turkey, Egypt, Cyprus, Israel and other Mediterranean ports.

For more information, visit www.celestyal.com.

