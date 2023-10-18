Brand g Vacations Offers Cruise Celebrating Amsterdam Pride

Brand g Vacations, an operator of luxury all-LGBT+ cruises and land tours, has announced its “2024 Dutch and Belgian Delights Cruise” from August 5 to 12, 2024 to celebrate Amsterdam Pride.

Amsterdam Pride—home to the world’s only floating pride parade, set on the city’s canals—attracts about 500,000 revelers each August. Brand g offers a three-night pre-cruise package for Amsterdam Pride that enables travelers to celebrate like a VIP, and then step onto Brand g’s cruise for seven nights. Many LGBT+ revelers choose to add this Pride festival on to an all-LGBT+ riverboat cruise. The cruise travels roundtrip from Amsterdam and visits Germany and Belgium, stopping in scenic cities such as Antwerp, Ghent and Rotterdam, among others.

LGBTQ+ folk and allies from across Europe come to celebrate with virtually everyone from the local community. The festive spirit extends across the city, with rainbow banners, LGBT signage and discounts everywhere.

“When it comes to Pride festivities, no city does it quite like Amsterdam, with their floating Pride Parade and their safe and accepting environment,” say Brand g Founders Brian Van Wey and Jeff Gundvaldson. “Adding this to a Brand g cruise is the perfect way to get the most out of your vacation, while letting your rainbow flag fly.”

Brand g’s “2024 Dutch & Belgian Delights River Cruise” has limited availability remaining.

For more information, visit www.brandgvacations.com.

Related Stories

Sea Cloud Welcomes Culinary and Literary Icons on 2024 Sailings

Aurora Expeditions Announces Antarctica Special Guest Program

AmaWaterways Offers New 2024 Date for “Latin Touch” Sailing

Azamara Announces Four New Culturally Immersive Voyages