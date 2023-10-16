Sea Cloud Welcomes Culinary and Literary Icons on 2024 Sailings

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced two guests for early 2024 sailings onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit.

“This February, Chef Cindy Hutson will showcase her ‘Cuisine of the Sun,’ tapping into the bounty of local Central America ingredients as Sea Cloud Spirit calls on a quartet of Costa Rican and Panamanian ports including a Panama Canal transit,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes. “In March, historian Les Standiford joins our only 2024 Florida and Bahamas sailing, sharing tales of Henry Flagler, the gilded age of Palm Beach and original Sea Cloud owners E.F. Hutton and Majorie Merriweather Post. We look forward to welcoming both special guests onboard Sea Cloud Spirit for two special sailings.”

Chef Cindy Hutson from Ortanique will join the 11-day San Jose (Puntarenas)/Costa Rica to Panama City (Colon)/Panama February 5–16; and author Les Standiford will be the spotlighted historian on a special Miami roundtrip itinerary March 3–12 exploring Florida and the Bahamas. Each voyage will have no more than 136 guests onboard and include cooking demonstrations, curated menus, storytelling and lectures.

Cindy Hutson is the executive chef and owner, along with partner Delius Shirley, of the longtime restaurant Ortanique on the Mile, reinvented as a limited-time pop-up in Coral Gables. Her culinary career began at Norma’s on the Beach, in honor of Shirley’s mother Norma, who was known as the “Julia Child of the Caribbean.” Hutson’s “Cuisine of the Sun” platform has made their Caribbean-infused, seasonally inspired fare popular around the globe for more than two decades.

Les Standiford has authored 25 books and novels, including “The Last Train to Paradise” a definitive history of Henry Flagler and the Florida East Coast Railway approaching its 40th printing. His book “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu” chronicles a unique island in American history including Sea Cloud owners E.F. Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post. Standiford is a professor and founding director of the creative writing program at Florida International University.

Sea Cloud Cruises sailings offer a well-balanced mix of sailing experiences and shore excursions.

For more information, visit www.seacloud.com.

