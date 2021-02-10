Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details About Mardi Gras' La Piazza

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed more details about La Piazza, an Italian-themed zone on its newest ship, Mardi Gras. Inspired by Italy’s cultural and culinary offerings, La Piazza will be home to new food and beverage outlets, plus expanded versions of long-time Carnival favorites.

As the first ship in North America powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), Mardi Gras is scheduled to debut from Port Canaveral, FL, on May 29, 2021, operating week-long itineraries.

Italian Courtyard Stroll

Designed to resemble a stroll through an Italian courtyard with red brick, streetlights and ornate iron and tile work, La Piazza will feature murals of famous piazzas in Rome, Venice and other Italian cities.

Most notable? La Piazza also will feature fun, “Insta-worthy” touches like a 1962 Vespa scooter and a 1962 Fiat (see photo below).

Both vehicles represent the year of Carnival Cruise Line’s founding and are positioned along the promenade.

New spaces include Bar della Rosa inspired by the country’s charming cafes with classic with classic Italian cocktails such as the Aperol Spritz, Italian wines sourced from regions across the country, Italian beers, as well as espresso and cappuccinos, all made with Lavazza coffee.

There’s also Piazza Panini, which will serve hand-pressed sandwiches like the Salumeria, stuffed with capicola, prosciutto, salami, provolone and roasted peppers, as well as the Peppe featuring mortadella, provolone, mozzarella, tomatoes and spicy olives. Other deli favorites and desserts will be offered, too.

Mardi Gras will feature the largest Cucina del Capitano in the fleet with a menu of Italian favorites. The restaurant's diverse wine list will offer such selections as Zonin Soave and Batasiolo Barolo.

Al fresco dining is one option at Cucina del Capitano. // Photo by Carnival Cruise Line

Cucina del Capitano's decor will include historical photos, artwork and memorabilia from Carnival’s officers, highlighted by oil paintings of the Mardi Gras and its namesake vessel that established Carnival Cruise Line in 1972.

Pizzeria del Capitano will offer five varieties of freshly baked artisanal pizzas by the pie or by the slice available 24 hours a day, and the space will be expanded on Mardi Gras. La Piazza’s culinary offerings can be enjoyed inside at tables along the promenade or al fresco on the Lanai.

La Piazza is one of Mardi Gras' six themed zones; others will include the French Quarter, Grand Central, The Lido, Summer Landing, and The Ultimate Playground, home to BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

