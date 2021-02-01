Carnival Cruise Line and PortMiami Break Ground on Terminal F

Carnival Cruise Line and PortMiami celebrated with an official groundbreaking ceremony at the port's new Terminal F, which will be home to the new LNG-powered Carnival Celebration, the line's next Excel-class ship.

Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade mayor, and Christine Duffy, Carnival's president, along with county commissioners and construction partners, used "ceremonial shovels" to mark the beginning of construction on the expansive 471,000-square-foot terminal, Carnival's third at PortMiami and its largest in South Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line first began cruising from PortMiami in 1972 with the inaugural cruise of Mardi Gras, its first “Fun Ship." Since then Carnival has grown into a major cruise brand and PortMiami has become the world's busiest cruise port.

“We are proud of Carnival’s role in making Miami the cruise capital of the world, and today marks the continuation of an incredible 50-year partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County," said Duffy.

Carnival Cruise Line's Terminal F at PortMiami

The new Terminal F will have a clean and open design and maximize use of technology to enhance the passenger embarkation experience.

Carnival Celebration will offer a variety of innovations, including an onboard roller coaster as well as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system. The ship will also offer a wide range of accommodation categories with 180 suites across 11 different categories. Currently under construction in Finland, Carnival Celebration will debut in 2022, Carnival's 50th anniversary year.

Recently, Carnival announced it would be honoring the commission tier that each travel advisor earned in 2019 through the end of 2022. Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing, told Travel Agent that “the pent-up demand is really there for cruising with bookings for 2022 outpacing those for 2019."

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

