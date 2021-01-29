Holland America Line Names Jenny Verna the South Florida BDM

Holland America Line has named Jenny Verna its new business development manager for the South Florida region, where she will cover central and eastern Florida. In this role, Verna will work to build relationships with local travel advisors and help them grow their Holland America Line business. She is based in Miami and will report to Michelle Sutter, vice president of North America sales for Holland America Line.

“Not only does Jenny bring a fresh perspective, but she also has established relationships with many of our local partners,” said Sutter in a press statement. “This will be a benefit as she continues to grow our brand in one of the biggest cruising markets in the world.”

Most recently, Verna was the Central Florida business development manager for Unique Vacations Inc., an affiliate of Unique Travel Corporation, which is the worldwide representative of Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Prior to that, she was a sales and catering coordinator at the Crowne Plaza Miami Airport Hotel. Throughout her career she also has held roles of varying responsibility with Marriott Hotels and Adventure Island.

Verna’s interest in hospitality and tourism began more than a decade ago when her parents opened a small bed and breakfast in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, where she was involved in all aspects of the business. Fluent in French and Haitian creole, Verna is working on adding Spanish to her language repertoire. She holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in hospitality and tourism management with a certificate in destination marketing management.

Travel advisors can connect with their BDM and the sales team through gohal.com or by emailing [email protected]

