Holland America Line Opens Bookings for Europe 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2022 Europe season, introducing a new combination of ships, including two Pinnacle Class vessels. From April through October, dozens of Europe itineraries—ranging from seven to 21 days—will be offered aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Volendam.

In addition to transatlantic crossings to and from Europe, the five Holland America Line ships will cover the entire region. The ships will explore the Baltic, British Isles, French and Spanish Rivieras, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe including Iceland, Greenland, Norway and the North Cape. There will be eight departure cities, 14 with overnight stays and 18 with evening departures (10 p.m. to midnight).

Highlights of Holland America Line’s 2022 Europe cruising season include:

Historic 150th Anniversary Transatlantic: On October 15, 1872, Rotterdam I—the first Holland America Line ship—embarked on its maiden voyage from Rotterdam to New York. Exactly 150 years later on October 15, 2022, Rotterdam VII will depart Rotterdam once again as Holland America Line recreates this historic crossing with calls at Plymouth, England; an overnight in New York City, then continuing onto Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mediterranean:

Westerdam will sail the entire 2022 Europe season in the Mediterranean on cruises roundtrip from Venice , as well as between Barcelona , Venice, Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Piraeus ( Athens ). The seven- and 12-day itineraries cover the eastern and western Med, including Greece , Turkey , Italy , Croatia , France and Spain .

, as well as between , Venice, ( ) and ( ). The seven- and 12-day itineraries cover the eastern and western Med, including , , , , and . The Pinnacle Class Nieuw Statendam sails seven-day cruises between Barcelona, Venice, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Piraeus (Athens). The ship spans the eastern and western Med, including Spain, Italy, Tunisia and Sicily . In May, Nieuw Statendam sails from Barcelona to Copenhagen on a 12-day voyage along the Iberian Peninsula.

and . In May, Nieuw Statendam sails from Barcelona to on a 12-day voyage along the Iberian Peninsula. Volendam offers the Europe "Voyages of Distinction" program. These itineraries have been curated for guests looking to explore off the beaten path. The ship will offer 14-day cruises roundtrip from Venice and between Civitavecchia and Venice that include unique ports like Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; Ashdod and Haifa, Israel; and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey.

Northern Europe:

The Pinnacle Class Rotterdam returns to Northern Europe for a second season in 2022. The ship will sail seven-day Norwegian Fjord cruises roundtrip from Amsterdam , as well as 13- and 14-day itineraries roundtrip from Amsterdam and between Amsterdam and Rotterdam to the Baltic and North Cape, up across the Arctic Circle

cruises roundtrip from , as well as 13- and 14-day itineraries roundtrip from Amsterdam and between Amsterdam and Rotterdam to the Baltic and North Cape, up across the Volendam sails 13- to 21-day cruises roundtrip from Rotterdam, along with one “ European River Explorer ” itinerary from Rotterdam to Civitavecchia (Rome). The cruises visit the Baltic, Norway and North Cape, British Isles and a “ Northern Capitals ” itinerary that visits several must-see cities like Dublin, Ireland ; Dover ( London ), England ; Rouen ( Paris ), France ; and Zeebrugge ( Brussels ), Belgium .

” itinerary from Rotterdam to Civitavecchia (Rome). The cruises visit the Baltic, Norway and North Cape, British Isles and a “ ” itinerary that visits several must-see cities like ; ( ), ; ( ), ; and ( ), . Nieuw Statendam offers three Northern Europe cruises to the Baltic and Northern Isles, ranging from 10 to 14 days, all roundtrip from Copenhagen.

Transatlantic:

Departing July 16, Nieuw Statendam sails a “ Viking Passage ” itinerary from Copenhagen to Boston . The ship will call at Iceland, Greenland and Canada over 18 days.

” itinerary from Copenhagen to . The ship will call at Iceland, Greenland and over 18 days. In April, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam and Westerdam will cross the Atlantic Ocean , departing Fort Lauderdale for Barcelona, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Civitavecchia (Rome), respectively. The crossings range from 13 to 15 days.

, departing Fort Lauderdale for Barcelona, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Civitavecchia (Rome), respectively. The crossings range from 13 to 15 days. Come November, Volendam and Westerdam make their way back to Fort Lauderdale via Civitavecchia (Rome) and Barcelona.

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages; ranging from 14 to 35 days, these longer journeys combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries, enabling guests to visit more ports.

Save Now, Cruise Later

Guests who book 2022 Europe cruises by February 28, 2021 can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free Signature Beverage Package, pre-paid gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50 percent reduced deposits, plus free Wi-Fi for suites.

Visit hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Cancel More Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages Makes Atlas Ashore a Permanent Guest Perk

Flexibility, Value Are Keys to Wave Season Bookings, Says Muskat

Viking Names Godmother for Venus, Floats Out Expedition Ship