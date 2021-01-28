Cunard, Holland America, Princess and Seabourn Extend Commission Levels

Cunard Line, Holland America, Princess Cruises and Seabourn all are extending their 2019 travel advisor commission tiers through the end of 2022, echoing an action previously announced by Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise lines had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained through 2021, so this week's announcement extends this protection for an additional year. Commissions are typically commensurate with sailed booking volumes.

"Our travel partners are passionately committed to Cunard, and are critically key to our business,” said Jamie Paiko, vice president of sales, Cunard North America. “We are especially grateful for their steadfast dedication to Cunard in 2020, and will protect their commission levels through 2022.”

The other lines' executives had similar thoughts. “In gratitude for the work travel advisors have done during the past year and as a testament to our partnership, we wanted to assure travel advisors that we are protecting their commission levels,” said John Chernesky, Princess Cruises' senior vice president, North America sales and trade marketing.

“Holland America Line appreciates the support and business efforts of travel advisors during these challenging times,” said Michelle Sutter, vice president, North America sales, Holland America Line. “We are partners in this journey and must lean into our collective community as we move forward to a return to cruise. Our focus is to do everything we can to support the pursuit of cruise sales and reassure travel advisors that, once we are back in full swing, they will be in a strong position for success."

Steve Smotrys, vice president of global sales for Seabourn, said: “One of our top priorities at Seabourn is the continual growth and commitment to our longstanding partnership with the travel advisor community. We recognize the difficulties our industry continues to face but remain focused on a successful return to service together. This extension is intended to help travel advisors focus on the long-term health of their business so we can all be successful once travel returns in full.”



