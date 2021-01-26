Celestyal Cruise Partners With Versonix Seaware

Celestyal Cruises, which operates sailings in the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean, has announced a strategic partnership with Versonix, a software company that provides fully integrated, customized software solutions for the travel and leisure industry.

Versonix will be providing Celestyal with the Seaware Reservations Platform, which will provide advanced revenue management performance, a pricing and business policy engine, a Celestyal Cruises customer loyalty program, and—most importantly, says Celestyal—the ability to offer advanced CRM functionality for both consumers and travel planners, along with increased capabilities for travel planners to offer their clients a greater variety of pre- and post-cruise packages, shore excursions and onboard experiences.

Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer of Celestyal Cruises, said in a press announcement that “after carefully reviewing and testing all of the leading cruise reservation systems on the market, Versonix Seaware clearly became our top choice as it provides Celestyal with the greatest flexibility and enables us to enhance the support for travel agent partners in selling our cruises with an enhanced CRM capability and guest loyalty program.”

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Versonix provides system solutions with built-in sales, marketing, revenue and yield management capabilities. Other software highlights include a unique business rules engine, patented technology and AI capabilities.

Deal: Celestyal Cruises also recently announced an “Early Bird” sale, offering savings of 25 percent with prices from just $489 per person on qualifying 2021 and 2022 Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean cruises when booked by February 28, 2021. Consumers booking qualifying cruises can also benefit from a 50 percent discount for a second guest sharing a stateroom (on 2022 departures), offers on triple and quad staterooms, reduced solo supplement of just 15 percent and free COVID-19 medical travel insurance for sailings through June 2021.

