Carnival Cancels More Cruises, European and Australian Voyages

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations. These include Carnival Legend's 2021 European season and Australian cruises.

In all, Carnival extended its pause in U.S. departures through April 30, 2021. The "Fun Ship" line also cancelled Australian operations through May 19, 2021. In addition, Carnival cancelled European itineraries for Carnival Legend, which were slated to begin this May; those voyages through October 31, 2021 are now cancelled. Lastly, the cruise line also moved its start date for sailings of the new Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, FL, with the first cruise now set for May 29, 2021.

In announcing the changes, Carnival said in a press release that booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a generous future cruise credit and onboard credit package or a full refund.

“Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a press announcement.

She added that the line is "certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible but, unfortunately, we have determined it’s going to take a while longer." Duffy also said the situation in Europe will impact Mardi Gras’ departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend’s itineraries in Europe."

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

