First Steel Cut on Carnival Cruise Line's New Carnival Celebration

Celebrating a long-time maritime tradition, Carnival Cruise Line and Meyer Werft commemorated the first steel cut for a new ship, Carnival Celebration, at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland this week. Participating were Ben Clement, Carnival's senior vice president of new builds, and Tim Meyer, CEO, Meyer Turku.

A sister ship to the new Mardi Gras, this next Excel-class ship will debut in November 2022, offering year-round service from PortMiami's Terminal F.

“The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line," said Christine Duffy, president, Carnival Cruise Line, in a press announcement. "Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy."

As with Mardi Gras, a highlight of Carnival Celebration will be BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, but it will also have new design elements and new signature venues.

In addition, Duffy said: "We’re equally excited about Carnival Celebration’s role in our 50th birthday festivities, which will serve as an unforgettable way for our fans to mark this exciting milestone in our history.”

Carnival’s 50th birthday festivities begin in March 2022—the company’s birthday month—with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries. The celebration will continue throughout the year, culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, visit www.carnival.com.

