Celebrity Cruises Announces Return to Mexican Riviera in Fall 2022

Following an eight-year absence, Celebrity Cruises will return to the Mexican Riviera with a variety of seven- and eight-night sailings in 2022. Departing from the Port of Los Angeles, Celebrity Millennium will offer 12 sailings from late September through mid-December, before embarking on a 15-night “bucket-list” Panama Canal crossing over the holidays.

Celebrity Millennium was recently transformed as part of the line’s multimillion-dollar “Celebrity Revolution.” The ship has contemporary, high-style spaces and onboard experiences including generous staterooms with new eXhale bedding and cashmere mattresses; The Retreat, an exclusive area for suite guests offering a private sundeck, lounge and an exclusive restaurant, Luminae, with a menu created by chef Daniel Boulud; a newly redesigned spa; and the Sunset Bar.

The two Mexican Riviera itineraries visit some of the top destinations on the Pacific Coast, including Puerto Vallarta, located between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean; Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja Peninsula; Mazatlán, also known as the "Pacific Pearl;" and Ensenada, perfect for culinary tours and Guadalupe Valley wine tastings.

On the Panama Canal journey, guests will ring in the New Year onboard, while visiting Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta in the Mexican Riviera; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; and Cartagena, Colombia.

Good to know: Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now “Always Included” in a Celebrity cruise purchase, simplifying the booking experience. In addition, the line’s “Cruise with Confidence” program provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees. Celebrity Cruises is also applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to ensure a safe and healthy cruise vacation.



Visit www.celebritycruises.com.

