Celebrity Unveils New 2022 Atlantic Voyages on Updated Celebrity Summit

Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Summit will offer a new line-up of Atlantic Ocean journeys in 2022. Highlights include new nine-night sailings to Bermuda; a range of new, shorter cruises from Boston to New England and Canada; and two sailings to Iceland and Greenland.

Celebrity Summit recently received a $500 million update. In addition to its newly designed staterooms and onboard spa, the oceangoing ship now features The Retreat, Celebrity Cruises’ luxury offering for suite guests; it has exclusive accommodations; a private restaurant, lounge and sundeck; and exclusive amenities including a dedicated concierge service.

Bermuda Voyages

From May to July 2022, Celebrity Summit will offer a range of seven- to 10-night voyages to Bermuda. Seven-night escapes sail round-trip from Cape Liberty, NJ, will give passengers three days and two nights in Bermuda.

Both 10-night and new nine-night sailings will feature Bermuda, Charleston, SC, and Newport, RI, with overnight stays in both Bermuda and Charleston. Newport is famed for its Cliff Walk and Gilded Age mansions.

In addition, one new six-night sailing from Cape Liberty to Bermuda will depart on June 7, 2021.

Canada and New England

For the first time in 2022, Celebrity will offer 10-, 11- and 12-night sailings from Boston to New England and Canada. These fall foliage sailings will depart starting at the end of August and continuing through early October.

The fall foliage cruises will feature an overnight in either Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island or in Quebec City. The itineraries also offer calls at Nova Scotia, as well as Portland and Bar Harbor, ME.

Greenland and Iceland

Celebrity will offer two 12-night, Atlantic Ocean voyages in August 2022, with calls at Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and multiple calls within Greenland and Iceland.

One voyage will travel eastbound from Cape Liberty to Reykjavik, Iceland and the other cruise westbound from Reykjavik to Boston. New ports of call will include Isafjordur, Iceland; and St. John's, Newfoundland.

For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com

